"I think Tom Brady might be dying before our eyes," "Dude's having marital issues I feel for him, it's his fault but still" - NFL fans worry for TB12 as Bucs QB looks visibly defeated during press conference

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly having serious marital troubles. The effects of the dark clouds hovering over his family life seem to have had an effect on Brady. In a recent press conference, Brady did not look like himself, nor has he all season.

It's clear that life is taking a toll, something Brady himself admitted. Bundchen has reportedly been asking her husband to retire and be a more present husband and father. She was apparently unhappy when he decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after briefly retiring earlier this year.

He took 11 days off from the Bucs' preseason training camp to reportedly try and heal his marriage. However, that doesn't seem to have worked as the couple are reported to be not living together right now.

NFL fans were quick to notice how rough the seven-time Super Bowl champion looked in the press-conference mentioned above. He's always been the picture of health, defying odds to both look and be incredibly in shape even at increasing ages.

His recent dishevelled look led to some concern among fans. They voiced it on Twitter.

Despite the fact that there are many who feel that Gisele is right in this conflict, fans feel bad for the quarterback.

It is very likely that Brady will retire following this season, though NFL fans aren't convinced he's healthy enough, either mentally or physically, to make it through an entire season.

The Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen saga

By this point, it has been heavily reported that Tom Brady and his longtime model wife are having genuine issues.

This has been a long time coming. It likely started with his decision to return to football. This, reportedly irked Bundchen as she is tired of her family being second to football.

The quarterback infamously took off 11 days during training camp for personal issues. Many had wild theories about what he might be doing, but it's pretty clear that he needed to take time to keep his family together.

Reports surfaced that divorce was on the table, but that didn't stop Tom Brady from playing this year. It looks like he will finish out this season and call it quits, because it is very unlikely that he would actually sacrifice his family for one more season.

He's accomplished more than any NFL player ever will, so there's no need to keep coming back when there are more important issues going on.

