“I want guys to get paid”: 49ers’ George Kittle calls for TE market revolution backing Brock Bowers to land over $20,000,000 contract extension

George Kittle was vocal about wanting the market value of tight ends to rise. The TE agreed to his first extension with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. Kittle finalized a five-year deal worth $75 million.

This offseason, the 49ers once again agreed to a new contract extension with George Kittle. The new deal pays the 6x Pro Bowler $76.4 million over four years. It also included $40 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

However, George Kittle does not want the growth in the TE market to stop. On Monday, Kittle spoke on 'The Dan Patrick Show' about wanting the valuation of tight ends to grow, while pushing for Raiders TE Brock Bowers to land a record-breaking deal in a few years.

"The only way for the tight end market to continue to grow is if everybody's getting paid," Kittle said. "That's the only way to do it. You can't just have one guy do it and then it just sits for four years because then you're stuck and it's stagnant with no one's getting paid.

"We want everybody, I want everybody to have great games... Throughout the rest of the season, they can play as well as they want to because I want guys to get paid, to keep bumping up that market so that by the time that Brock Bowers is doing his contract in three years, he's going for over $20 million, which he will." (TS- 2:30)

Brock Bowers is entering his second year in the NFL. The Raiders drafted him last year with the 13th overall pick. Bowers finalized a four-year rookie contract worth $18.1 million.

At the moment, George Kittle is the highest-paid TE, averaging $19.1 million annually. Thus, his goal is to ensure that by the time Bowers enters negotiation for an extension, he can break the $20 million annually mark for tight ends.

George Kittle shares the truth about his relationship with 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

Kyle Shanahan and George Kittle joined the 49ers in the same year (2017). They have been working together for eight years now. After a Super Bowl appearance in 2023, the 49ers finished with an underwhelming 6-11 record last season.

Last Friday, Kittle appeared on 'The Pat McAfee Show'. When questioned about his bond with Kyle Shanahan, the tight end did not hesitate to share his true feelings.

"One of my favorite things about Coach Shanahan is that he has a 24/7 open door policy," Kittle said. "Me and Kyle have a great relationship. You know, I like to go golf with him down in Cabo in the off-season, and then I win football games with him in the fall. So there's just, he hold us all accountable."

Kittle was not the only one who received a contract extension this offseason. The 49ers also handed a new deal to their quarterback, Brock Purdy. In May, the Pro Bowler agreed to a five-year extension worth $265 million.

