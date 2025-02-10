"If this were Lamar or Allen, we'd be killing them" – Ex-Packers champ calls out media bias after Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl LIX struggles

James Jones commented on Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl performance and the potential double standard in quarterback criticism. This comes after the Kansas City Chiefs' 40–22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, Jones delivered his take on "The Facility:"

"He did not play well. And if this were a game with Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, or Josh Allen, we would be killing them. It wouldn't be about stats. And the same goes for Patty—he did not play well last night. The Chiefs did not have answers."

Mahomes' statistics painted a dismal picture of offensive collapse. In the first half, he completed just six of 14 pass attempts. The Chiefs managed 23 total yards.

The Eagles' defensive strategy brought down Kansas City's offensive line. Their four-man defensive line sacked Mahomes six times. They pressured him on over half of his dropbacks.

Patrick Mahomes gets candid about his performance

Mahomes revealed his weakness in postgame interviews:

"I can't turn the ball over when it's not going our way. I have to learn from that."

The Eagles switched between zone and man-to-man coverages, creating a tactical situation. Patrick Mahomes recognized the challenge.

"They were going to make me be a fundamental quarterback from the pocket and take what’s there," Mahomes said. "That’s something I can get better at."

This defeat echoed Mahomes' previous blowout loss to Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV. A dominant four-man pass rush neutralized his typical playmaking abilities in both games. The loss exposed critical weaknesses in the Chiefs' offensive structure.

Statistically, Mahomes now has two Super Bowl losses, with a combined margin of 40 points. This contrasts Tom Brady's combined losing margin of 16 points across his three Super Bowl defeats.

The Chiefs' one-dimensional offense, vulnerable offensive line, and lack of a vertical passing game finally unraveled on the championship stage. Late in the second quarter, Mahomes threw an interception to Eagles corner Cooper DeJean, effectively sealing the game at 17–0.

