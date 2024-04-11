IN PHOTOS: Alix Earle stuns in glamorous look for Flaunt magazine's cover party

TikTok star Alix Earle attended the Flaunt magazine cover party for her recent photo shoot. The social media influencer documented her night out at the cover party which she attended with a friend.

Alix Earle's first post on her Instagram story showed her and her friend taking a mirror selfie as they headed to the cover party.

"Girls are out tonight."

Earle documented her girl's night out in celebration of her magazine cover.

In another photo on Instagram, Earle showed off her look for the night. She went with a vibrant, orange dress that had a small slit on the left side. The halter top neckline then had a built-in scarf to give more dimension and glamor to the overall look.

Alix Earle chose an orange dress for the occasion.

In one of her final photos of the night, Earle stood next to her cover for Flaunt magazine. The fashion and culture magazine chose a dramatic look for Earle's cover.

Earle's cover photo shoot.

The social media influencer was all smiles next to her cover shoot for the fashion magazine as she concluded her night out celebrating her big accomplishment.

Alix Earle gave a glimpse at Flaunt cover before launch party

Alix Earle gave a sneak peek at her cover shoot for Flaunt magazine a day before the official launch party. The magazine, which will be on newsstands next week, features a dramatic look for the TikTok star.

Her hair is in a ponytail and she has a dark blue eye shadow accentuating her eyes. She is also wearing a necklace with large ice cubes on it around her neck and rose-colored lipstick.

"On the cover of @flauntmagazine 🩵 full feature out next week!"

The issue of Flaunt will feature additional photos of Earle as well as an in-depth interview with the social media star which is likely to reveal more details about her life.

The University of Miami graduate rose to fame when her daily TikTok posts of her college life became wildly popular. She now has over five million followers on TikTok and over three million followers on Instagram. She also has her own podcast called "Hot Mess" and a variety of brand deals.

The 23-year-old revealed last year that she is dating Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios.