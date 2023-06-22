IN PHOTOS: Bills' Stefon Diggs attends Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in Paris

Fans wouldn't be surprised if Stefon Diggs' job security isn't guaranteed in Buffalo after missing part of OTAs, but the wide receiver couldn't miss the Louis Vuitton Menswear Show. No. 14 revealed he was in Paris at the event drapped in goldish-yellow swag via Instagram in a post containing seven pieces of media.

In total, he posted six pictures and one short clip. They weren't selfies. Here's a look at his outfit and a small glimpse of what the event looked like:

Stefon Diggs at Louis Vuitton Menswear show - Courtesy of Stefon Diggs on Instagram

Stefon Diggs at Louis Vuitton Menswear Show in France - Courtesy of Stefon Diggs on Instagram

The caption accompanying the image dump was a bit cryptic as well. Here's how he put it:

"'It ain’t where i been, it’s where I’m bout to go' @louisvuitton"

It isn't clear if he was simply referring to the massive trip across the pond or if he was talking about his job security. In the wake of missing time at OTAs for mysterious reasons, the temptation is to view the message as directed at the Buffalo Bills.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



Everything is good right now but let's see if it lasts" ~ #PMSLive "I think that Stefon Diggs unhappiness goes back weeks and maybe months..Everything is good right now but let's see if it lasts" ~ @AdamSchefter "I think that Stefon Diggs unhappiness goes back weeks and maybe months..Everything is good right now but let's see if it lasts" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/XUQbkatMLz

Is Stefon Diggs plateauing?

No. 14 at AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

Analysts have speculated that the wide receiver is unhappy with his usage on the field in critical situations, and especially over the second half of the 2022 season. In the first nine games of the season, the wide receiver was as dominant as any in the league.

In the first nine games, he recorded six games in which he earned more than 100 yards. However, after that, he recorded just one more game above that mark. Had the team started losing, maybe the reciever's lack of usage could have been explained as the cause.

Instead, the team didn't lose a single game between the start of Week 10 and the end of Week 16, which was the receiver's last of the regular season.

That said, even with the second-half slump, No. 14 still managed to earn the second-most yards of his career. In 2022, he managed to score more touchdowns than he ever had, so in at least one catagory, it was the best season of his career. Still, fans are nervous about the events taking place in Buffalo as training camp looms less than a month away for much of the league.

