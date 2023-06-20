Minnesota Vikings fans are watching Stefon Diggs’ falling out with the Buffalo Bills.

Reddit user ITZJOSH22 shared a screenshot of a tweet that reads:

“REPORT: A source ‘close to the #Bills locker room,’ says that All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs is frustrated with his role in the club’s offense and his input in play-calling, per @BenVolin of the @BostonGlobe.”

He asked:

“Where have we heard this story before?”

His post generated these comments on the Vikings subreddit.

Alarm bells rang when Stefon Diggs did not participate in the first two days of the Bills’ mandatory minicamp. His absence concerned head coach Sean McDermott, mainly because he was at their facility before the practices started.

The two-time All-Pro wideout did not provide a clear explanation for his absence. Instead, he posted cryptic messages on Instagram.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Diggs in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. In the 2020 offseason, they traded him and their seventh-round pick in that year’s draft to the Buffalo Bills.

In return, Minnesota received Buffalo’s first, fifth, and sixth-round picks in the 2020 draft. The Vikings used the round-one selection for reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson.

Why did Stefon Diggs skip the Bills’ mandatory minicamp?

Money isn’t the issue for Diggs because he is in the second year of a four-year, $96 million contract extension.

Meanwhile, the Bills couldn’t ask for more from Diggs’ performance last year. The former Maryland standout had 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns in his third season with the AFC East squad.

However, the team’s postseason failures may have been the source of his frustration. Despite having a high-powered offense and a top-tier defense, the Bills couldn’t make it to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs eliminated them in the 2020 AFC Championship Game and the 2021 Divisional Round.

Last year, Buffalo lost their Divisional Playoff encounter with the Cincinnati Bengals at home. There was a short clip of Stefon Diggs venting his frustration on quarterback Josh Allen.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Stefon Diggs exchanging some words with Josh Allen on the sideline Stefon Diggs exchanging some words with Josh Allen on the sideline https://t.co/J2heSTBMrc

That 27-10 defeat to the Bengals might still be fresh in Diggs’ memory, given that it happened just five months ago.

But his relationship with the squad and his teammates is trending in the right direction after he reported to their minicamp.

With Stefon Diggs in the fold, the Buffalo Bills will again be favored to win their fourth-straight AFC East title. However, they will face tough opposition from the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and the New York Jets with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

No matter how great they perform during the regular season, Diggs and the Bills must make the most significant improvement in the playoffs.

