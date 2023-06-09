Justin Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, recently did a video with GQ Sports where he talked about the 10 things he can't live without. One of the things he mentioned was his $150,000 Mercedes AMG, which he calls the “Batmobile.”

He said in the featured video with GQ Sports:

“Without this, it would be hectic. This is one of my favorite cars that I always wanted to get coming into the league. I mean, when I once got it, it was definitely, you know, something that I was very proud of myself for doing."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But I had to, you know, had it all matte black. We call it the Batmobile. I've been having one car this whole time since I've been into the league.”

Jefferson can have any car he wants, considering he has earned around $10.8 million over three NFL seasons. With a contract extension in the line, the former LSU standout is set to have a massive payday after becoming one of the NFL’s most dominant wide receivers.

His numbers make him deserving of a contract close to what Tyreek Hill, the highest-paid wideout, earns (four years, $120 million).

However, the negotiations between Justin Jefferson’s camp and the Vikings are moving slowly. Jefferson recently missed voluntary OTAs and sent a message to the Vikings hierarchy to complete the deal. He might also miss the two-day mandatory minicamp to maintain his leverage in the negotiations.

However, with his next contract imminent, the 23-year-old is already considering buying a specific vehicle.

“I've been thinking about some new stuff lately. I’ve been thinking about the Presidential—some Presidential big-body stuff. But I haven’t made that full commitment yet. So, I’m still thinking on it. I think I’m just a Mercedes fan, to be honest.”

The other things the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year can’t live without include Oakley glasses and Bond Number Nine cologne.

He also mentioned jewelry from Leo Frost, Bose wireless earphones, Under Armour apparel, PlayStation 5, Bubble Skincare, his iPhone, and his brothers, Jordan and Rickey.

Jefferson also mentioned that former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is his most formidable opponent on the Madden video game.

Justin Jefferson is cruising through NFL fields

The Louisiana native has been playing at full speed since joining the Vikings as the 22nd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He established the single-season rookie record for receiving yards with 1,400. Ja’Marr Chase broke his record (1,455) a year later. However, Justin Jefferson set a new franchise record for most receptions in a rookie season with 88, 19 more than Randy Moss’ tally in 1998.

That breakout season made him a part of the 2020 Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team.

In 2021, he elevated his game by finishing the season with 1,616 yards and ten touchdowns. Last year, Jefferson went into higher gear, leading the league in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809).

These numbers earned Justin Jefferson three Pro Bowl selections. He also has one First Team and two Second Team All-Pro distinctions. More importantly, he hasn’t missed a game in his first three seasons.

Poll : 0 votes