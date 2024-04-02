IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy recaps dreamy March wedding with wife Jenna Brandt

Brock Purdy has been married since last month, but he did not reveal his ceremony to his fandom until now.

The 2022 Mr. Irrelevant-turned-San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback married Jenna Brandt, his fiancee of eight months, in March at a lavish ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa. The two had first met when they were studying at Iowa State. According to TMZ, 350 guests were present; and transporting them to the venue required four rented buses.

On Monday, he shared some never-seen-before photos from the event:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Purdy is the latest in a group of 49ers players to tie the knot. Other notable members of the group include fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, and linebacker Fred Warner. Meanwhile, running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to marry Olivia Culpo sometime this summer.

Newly-married Brock Purdy gets massive pay raise; could a contract extension be next?

As Brock Purdy begins his married life, he faces plenty of off-field responsibilities: where to erect a new house with Jenna Brandt, investing in parenthood, support for his parents and other family members, and the like. All that necessitates a significant increase in his pay, both now and in the future.

On Monday, it was revealed that as part of the NFL's annual performance-based pay distribution, he had earned a bonus of approximately $740k, which accounted for around 75% of his 2023-24 salary. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, he stands to have a cap hit value of $1 million for the first time in his career, which is still low for someone at his position — lower than his backups Josh Dobbs ($2.25 million) and Shane Buechele ($2.02 million).

Once Brock Purdy enters the final year of his contract in 2025 and becomes eligible for an extension, expect his value to dramatically increase if he continues his unprecedented success, according to Jed York, CEO of the San Francisco 49ers. During last week's annual league meetings, the 49ers CEO called the issue "a good problem to have."

"It's what the market is. Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before. I don't know how many players are making over $40 million (annually) as a quarterback right now," York said (via FOX Sports).

For reference, a dozen quarterbacks have an annual average of at least $40 million, including the Kansas City Chiefs' three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes.