In Photos: Christian McCaffrey's fiancee Olivia Culpo recaps elegant birthday dinner with loved ones

Olivia Culpo and her fiancee Christian McCaffrey will soon be celebrating their wedding day. This week though, the San Francisco 49ers running back and his fiancee celebrated her 32nd birthday.

Culpo shared some snapshots of her birthday celebration on Wednesday in an Instagram post. She thanked everyone for the good wishes on her special day and commented on how shocked she was that she was already 32 years old.

"This is 32! Thank you all for the love and birthday wishes. Can't believe im 32 already 😱 I’m feeling so grateful. Love you all!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Along with showing her gratitude to everyone who made her birthday so special was a collage of photos from her celebration. There were a few photos of her and Christian McCaffrey, which included their dog, Oliver Sprinkles. In one photo, the couple can be seen doing their chest bump celebration, something they have done after San Francisco 49ers games as well.

Photos of Culpo and McCaffrey on her birthday.

In other photos, the former Miss Universe winner posed with her birthday cake, a white frosted layer cake. She also had two martini glasses in her hand, showing her excitement for the celebration. In the final photo on the posts, Culpo shared the small gathering at their home for her birthday.

Olivia Culpo celebrating her birthday.

Olivia Culpo seemed to enjoy her big day, which included time with her loved ones, delicious food, drinks and of course cake.

Olivia Culpo receives a sweet birthday message from Christian McCaffrey's mom

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's mother, Lisa seem to already have a great relationship even before she officially joins the family. Culpo and Lisa McCaffrey share photos often of the two sitting together at 49ers games as well as other fun times.

On Wednesday, Lisa McCaffrey shared a heartfelt message to her future daughter-in-law. McCaffrey referred to Culpo as 'talented' and 'hardworking' and shared her joy of welcoming her to the family.

Lisa McCaffrey's Instagram birthday message:

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful, talented and hardworking soon to be Daughter-in-law. Love, Your soon to be Monster-In-Law."

Just a few weeks ago, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a pre-wedding party. Lisa McCaffrey shared some photos on her social media, welcoming Culpo and her sisters, to the McCaffrey family.

Welcome to the team Olivia!! (and Sophie and Aurora😂)

The couple hasn't officially stated a wedding date. However, McCaffrey has credited Culpo with taking on the majority of the wedding planning details as he concentrated on football last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback