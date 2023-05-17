IN PHOTOS: Dwayne Johnson celebrates XFL's championship with Danny Garcia after spring league's successful revival

The XFL, once considered a footnote in the annals of football history, has roared back to life with resounding success in 2023. And at the heart of this revival is none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The charismatic former WWE superstar turned Hollywood actor celebrated the XFL's championship alongside his business partner and ex-wife, Danny Garcia.

We did it 🏆 🎊 🤯 🏈 We launched an entire professional football league and crowned aNEW #XFL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM!! Massive congratulations to our @XFLRenegades and head coach @CoachBobStoops & coaching staff on their first championship season 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾From the call I…

The story of the spring league's remarkable resurgence began in 2020 when Johnson, Garcia, and RedBird Capital Partners purchased the league for $15 million.

Determined to resurrect and reimagine the XFL, which had previously experienced a brief but memorable stint in 2001, the new owners set out to create a spring football league that would captivate fans and offer a compelling alternative to the NFL.

With Johnson's unparalleled star power, the league quickly gained momentum. Now, the XFL's reboot has captured the attention of football fans, eager to witness the Rock's vision for a more fan-friendly and innovative brand of football going forward.

The Arlington Renegades pulled off quite an upset in the championship game getting the better of the heavily favored D.C. Defenders 35-26.

XFL owner Dwayne Johnson opens up on his struggle with depression post-divorce

Despite their divorce back in 2008, Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson have maintained a cordial professional relationship thus far.

The Rock, who is now a multi-millionaire Hollywood star, though, recently opened up about his bouts with depression while appearing on The Pivot:

"I left school, but the interesting thing at the time is, I didn't know what mental health was. I didn't know what depression was."

After his divorce, Johnson realized the need for friends and family to help his mental mind frame:

"I knew what it was at that time and luckily I had some friends that I could lean on and say, 'Hey I'm feeling a little wobbly now. I got a little struggle happening.'"

The Black Adam star is now married to Lauren Hashian and has two kids with her. He also has a 21-year-old daughter named Ava Raine with his first wife, Garcia.

