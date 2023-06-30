IN PHOTOS: George Kittle shares adorable pictures of family at sister’s wedding in New Mexico

All-Pro tight end George Kittle is brimming with pride for his sister, Emma, who got married on June 2 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Emma Kittle married Cody Joe Ponce, who pitches for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball.

Here are some photos from the lovely occasion from George Kittle's Instagram account.

Photos from Emma Kittle and Cody Ponce's wedding (Image credit: gkittle/Instagram)

The pictures featured Emma, Cody, and the Kittle family.

Also present is George’s wife, Claire, whom he married on April 2019. They met at the University of Iowa when Claire was a women’s basketball squad member while George played for the football team.

Meanwhile, Emma also shared pictures from their engagement last January.

Like George, Emma Kittle is also an NCAA Division 1 athlete, initially playing volleyball for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. She then transferred to the University of Oklahoma to complete her collegiate volleyball career.

After earning her degree, she reviewed for the Law School Admission Test. However, her future was in yoga.

She currently runs Thunderbird Performance with her father, Bruce Kittle. It’s where her extensive training in Vinyasa, Kundalini, Sculpt, Yin, and Pranayama helps clients, including George Kittle, recover from injuries and increase their mobility.

Emma Kittle is a massive part of George Kittle’s success

Emma and George were present at the recently-concluded Tight End University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kittle is one of the camp’s founders, together with Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen. The three-day event shares best practices among the best tight ends in NFL and college football.

As George teaches tips and tricks on playing the position at the best level possible, Emma had two yoga classes at this year’s TEU. She conducted a 9 am class on June 21, and another class at the same time the day after.

Emma is helping other tight ends achieve holistic wellness, like how she has helped her brother since his senior year for the Hawkeyes.

Yoga also helped George Kittle recover from a foot injury that limited him to eight games in 2020. Since then, he played 14 games in 2021 and 15 in 2022. Kittle also participated in the San Francisco 49ers’ six playoff games over the last two seasons.

George also had a career-high 11 touchdowns out of 60 receptions last year.

Aside from her brother, Emma Kittle has comedian and podcaster Theo Von as one of her high-profile clients.

Von described George Kittle’s sister in an episode of his "This Past Weekend" podcast:

“She’s the best, man. She’s kinda lady-like and motherly, but like a sensei kind of… She’s like a vibe surfer or something… And she was always interested in the next, like staying on the pulse of yoga.”

