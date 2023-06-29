IN PHOTOS: Jordan Poyer and Rachel Bush bid adieu to lavish Four Seasons Maui vacay

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer is spending the last few weeks of the offseason on a tropical family vacation. The 31-year-old shared photos to his official Instagram account to document his family trip to the Four Seasons resort in Maui, Hawaii.

In photos and his Instagram story, the Buffalo Bills safety showed photos of him and his family playing golf and also experiencing the tropical Hawaii waterfalls. There are also photos of them spending time poolside. His caption of the post indicated that the family enjoyed their time on the island.

"TILL NEXT TIME HAWAII 💫 MAHALO"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There are also photos of an all-terrain vehicle to which the family appeared to experience the Hawaiian mountainside.

Jordan Poyer shared vacation photos from his family's trip to Hawaii.

There is also a video in the post that appears to show the Bills safety jumping off a cliff into the water. The Four Seasons Resort in Maui, Hawaii, is a well-known five star destination. It offers the most luxurious travel accommodations to guests, which includes dining, spas, a private beach and multiple pools.

He and his wife Rachel Bush, who have been married since 2018, have a five-year-old daughter.

Why did Jordan Poyer cancel his golf tournament?

Jordan Poyer's golf tournament that was set to be hosted in July, has officially been canceled. The Buffalo Bills safety planned to host the celebrity golf tournament at the Trump National golf course in Doral, Florida.

The choice of location caused a lot of backlash for the Buffalo Bills safety, which included major sponsors backing out if he insisted in hosting it there. Due to the lack of sponsorship, he announced earlier this week that he had canceled. But he promised to host the event next year.

Avalon Sports @GroupAvalon Official statement in regards to the Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open. Official statement in regards to the Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open. https://t.co/PArCYapYHT

Avalon Sports, which represents the safety said that it was saddened by the lack of support that it received from sponsors and supporters. But, with the recent allegations and charges brought against former President Donald Trump, sponsors were comfortable hosting a tournament on his property.

His wife then took to social media to declare that they could have paid for the tournament themselves. But insisted that there wasn't enough time to make that happen. And since they were out of town, the logistics of making that type of event happpen in mere weeks was impossible.

Poll : 0 votes