IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo drops dreamy Dolce & Gabbana summer shots

Olivia Culpo became a colorful and effortless muse for Dolce & Gabbana.

The 31-year-old has been touring the world after throwing a successful engagement party. Recently, she uploaded a series of pictures from her perfect Italian getaway with her soon-to-be husband, Christian McCaffrey.

In the pictures, the Instagram model wore a playful and colorful dress that had an asymmetrical hem. Almost all of her snaps featured her holding an ice cream cone - the prop for the shoot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The look was a hit among fans, who admired its effortless elegance. Her dress looked like the perfect daytime outfit. She paired her strappy dress with jeweled high heels. The stones on her shoes created a glittering effect that made them look both elegant and full of energy.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey looked stylish at the D&G show

The former Miss Universe and her San Francisco 49ers man attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda show in Italy. Culpo's black, bejeweled romper added a touch of elegance to the couple's chic appearance while her fiance's sharp suit and white shirt completed the look.

During her time there, she had the opportunity to meet other high-profile celebrities like the renowned musician Anitta and Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, and even took some snaps with them.

Before heading to Italy, the couple threw a blockbuster engagement party for their family and close friends. Olivia Culpo shared behind-the-scenes videos from her party. Along with that, she gave an in-depth sneak peek into her outfit.

While getting ready for the party, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model encountered an unanticipated issue when she put on the "world's tightest dress." But Christian McCaffrey was there to save the day.

"He looks absolutely wonderful. My husband is phenomenal. And he fixed my dress. He's a Jack of all trades."

After her fun party, Olivia Culpo spent time with her sisters and friends as they kicked off a relaxing vacation.

There's a good chance that the pair will get married in the coming months, although they haven't made any formal announcements about the wedding date.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault