IN PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo welcomes summer in stunning lemon-themed shoot

Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo is having a fantastic 2023.

Her fiancé, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffery, proposed last April during their vacation in Amangiri, Utah.

This time, she is welcoming summer with a vibrant, lemon-themed swimsuit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Photography by Lucio Andreozzi, Image credit: Olivia Culpo on Instagram)

(Photography by Lucio Andreozzi, Image credit: Olivia Culpo on Instagram)

(Photography by Lucio Andreozzi, Image credit: Olivia Culpo on Instagram)

Professional photographer Lucio Andreozzi took the photos in an undisclosed location. Meanwhile, some who commented on her Instagram post revealed that her swimsuit is from a previous Alexandra Miro collection.

The model/actress captioned her post:

“When life gives you lemons, you let @lucioandreozzifoto take 1 trillion photos of you 🍋”

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey recently attended Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda show in Italy. She wore a shiny black romper, while he had an elegant dark suit over a white shirt.

Aside from her modeling commitments, Culpo hosted the most recent Miss Universe pageant. She also appeared in Season 9 of The Masked Singer but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Culpo also announced that "The Culpo Sisters" was already streaming on HBO Max starting last February.

The couple also vacationed in Rhode Island, Culpo's home state. Aside from playing pickleball, they were also treated to home-cooked meals by Olivia's family.

Culpo has worked with fashion brands like Uberliss, Kipling, and L'Oréal. She was also featured on the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover alongside Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders.

Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey will be gearing up for his second season with the 49ers. He had 1,210 all-purpose yards and ten touchdowns in 11 games for San Francisco last year. He even had one passing attempt during the NFC Championship Game when Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson went down.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey had their engagement party

The power couple threw their engagement party at The Ocean State. Culpo initially ran into trouble with a wardrobe malfunction, but McCaffrey came to the rescue.

Everyone in attendance wore white. Culpo shared highlights from the party on an Instagram post and made a tribute to her home state in the caption.

"Rhode Island is family. When I started planning my engagement party I knew every vendor would either be a high school friend or someone I knew through a brother, sister, or cousin."

"I knew they would go above and beyond and they really did. I can’t really put into words what the community of our tiny state means but I wanted to shout out everyone who went above and beyond for this party. We are small but mighty! I love Rhode Island so much"

There is no date yet for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding.

Meanwhile, Sophia Culpo, Olivia's sister, also attended the party. She broke up with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, now linked to TikTok sensation Alix Earle.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault