IN PHOTOS: Shannon Sharpe spends "much needed" Daddy Daughter time with Kayla following Undisputed exit

Exactly a week after leaving the FS1 hot take show Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe has decided to spend some private time with his family.

On Tuesday, the Hall of Fame tight end shared a couple of photos of himself bonding with his daughter Kayla. Notably, said photos were taken by Jordan Barber, a producer for Sharpe and his podcast Club Shay Shay.

The former Denver Bronco and Baltimore Raven put the following caption in his post:

This weekend was full of much needed Daddy Daughter time ❤️with all my accomplishments, being a Father is Top 2, and not the 2 🏆

A look into Shannon Sharpe's children

Even though he has never married, Shannon Sharpe has managed to have three children.

Kayla is the eldest of them, having been born in 1992. After studying-pre law at Georgia Southern, she entered the HR industry and currently works at Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany, a city in the southwest of the state.

Son Kiari was also born in 1992. Like Kayla, he spent college at Georgia Southern, albeit studying biology and business management, eventually graduating in 2014.

The youngest, daughter Kayley, is different from the other two in that she did not go to Georgia Southern, instead initially attending Florida State before graduating from Indiana with a medical degree in 2022.

What will Shannon Sharpe after Undisputed, and who will replace him on the show?

While Shannon Sharpe is currently enjoying his break, it will not be long before he is seen on camera again. Yesterday, he posted these cryptic photos of himself walking around Los Angeles with the following caption:

I’m enjoying my early morning workouts, late breakfast, and break from wearing a suit every morning 👏🏾

……But just for a little while. I’ll be back on 📺 in the morning’s soon. 🤫

Reports have since emerged that Sharpe is set to join FanDuel. If a deal is reached, he will become its highest-profile signing, replacing the ESPN-bound Pat McAfee.

Back at Sharpe's old home in Fox Sports, LeSean McCoy had been the frontrunner to succeed him beside Skip Bayless on Undisputed, although the speculation seems to have dissipated as of late. Other names floated around include the former running back's SPEAK colleagues Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor, as well as ESPN's Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin.

