IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady enjoys adventurous day out with son Jack ft. surfing and basketball

Tom Brady has retired from professional football for 16 months now, yet he is still out there looking as fit as ever. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and his children went on vacation during Memorial Day weekend.

Instagram Story snapshots posted on Saturday show him and his eldest son Jack shirtless and soaking wet as they surf and play basketball.

Tom Brady and his son Jack surfing and playing basketball during Memorial Day weekend

Jack's mother is actress Bridget Moynahan, whom Brady dated from 2004 to 2006. A month after they split, he began dating Gisele Bundchen. Their subsequent marriage produced two more children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian.

Tom Brady believes his son Jack "handles himself so well."

No matter what Tom Brady sees Jack become, he can take solace in seeing his son develop as an adult. Speaking on DeepCut with VicBiends back in April, he said:

"He’s an amazing young man. Straight As. Handles himself so well in groups of people and I see him and he’s 16, and I’m like how are you so mature. [He] lives in New York City, puts his heart and soul into everything he does. I mean he just, he blows me away with who he is."

He also opened up on his own development as a parent:

"You get better as a parent because you know when you’re a young parent, you don’t really know what you’re doing. You’re winging it... You’re trying new things for the first time, so you don’t exactly know always the right thing to say.

"As you go, you get a little bit better at it, you get a little more understanding of it and you try to just continue to kind of refresh your skills."

"'Am I listening or am I talking? Am I mentoring, or am I disciplining? Am I holding them accountable or am I letting them get away with things?'" he added.

But as for what sport Jack will play, Bridget Moynahan has said on Live with Kelly and Mark that he is likelier to take up basketball or lacrosse than follow his father to the NFL.

Brady's other son, Ben, is planning to play football, but as a tight end, Rob Gronkowski, rather than a quarterback.