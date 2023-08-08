IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady recaps African safari trip with daughter Vivian, son Jack after 46th birthday

Tom Brady has been soaking in the joys of retirement in all the right ways of late.

The legendary quarterback said he was retiring 'for good' in early February and has since lived up to his word, steering clear of any questions regarding a potential comeback.

Since February, Brady has been devoting more time to his family, more recently going on an African safari with his daughter Vivian and his son Jack.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion ended his Instagram caption with a rather ominous message.

Brady wrote:

"I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose."

Does Tom Brady's son, Jack, play football?

In an interview with ESPN earlier this year, Brady said his son Jack was kinda-sorta following in his footsteps.

The NFL icon said that Jack was playing high school football but was only being quarterback on occasion, choosing to play free safety instead.

Brady said that he wouldn't choose for Jack to play football since there would be "too many crazy expectations that people would put on him," adding that it would be unfair for his son to deal with that pressure.

Incidentally, Jack Moynahan signed up as a ball boy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when his father was chasing his seventh Super Bowl win.

What has Tom Brady been up to in retirement?

The Patriots legend has certainly been keeping himself busy in recent months.

Earlier this year, he finalized the purchase of an ownership stake in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

More recently, Brady agreed a deal with Aces owner Mark Davis for a piece of ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders. That move has not formally been announced, though at least 24 NFL owners will have to vote the move through before Brady's brought on board the Raiders.

The iconic quarterback also bought into the ownership group at Birmingham City FC, an English soccer club currently playing in the second tier of English football.