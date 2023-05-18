IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen meets Shakira in Miami months after Gerard Pique split

Since her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen has been enjoying the single life.

On Tuesday, Page Six released photos of the former Victoria's Secret Angel leaving the Japanese restaurant Makoto in Miami Beach. She and Colombian pop star Shakira, who had performed at the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV in 2019, had dined at Makoto.

Bundchen wore a loose white, lightly distressed jeans, sunglasses and flats and carried a brown bag. She had her 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian, her children with Brady, for company.

Shakira, who had ended her own years-long relationship with former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, was wearing a navy-blue dress and a flannel shirt and white sneakers. She brought her two sons, 10-year-old Milan and 8-year old Sasha along with her.

Here are the pictures:

Gisele Bundchen and her children Benjamin and Vivian after dinner in Miami Beach. (Credit: Page Six/Backgrid)

Shakira with her sons Milan and Sasha (credit: Page Six/Backgrid)

What has Gisele Bundchen said about her divorce from Tom Brady?

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were married for more than a decade.

The divorce from Bundchen is one of Brady's most tumultuous moments (besides his 2008 injury), and it overshadowed much of his on-field performance in 2022. According to reports, the divorce originated when Brady ended his retirement at the end of the 2021 season.

While initially supportive amidst rumors of family trouble, Bundchen soon allegedly changed her stance and gave Brady an ultimatum: football or family. He eventually retired "for good" this February - three months after their divorce.

Bundchen, though, did not speak up on the issue until a tell-all interview for Vanity Fair, where she called it "the death of my dream":

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?”

She also denied reports that she had put out an ultimatum for Brady, calling them "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard." Instead, she had been happy for Brady the way he went on with his life and career:

"If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

According to PEOPLE, Brady and Bundchen are still on good terms, especially when it comes to their children. However, they have moved on, as Brady is acclimatizing himself to the Fox booth he will join in 2024.

