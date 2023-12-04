IN PHOTOS: Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole spotted at Eagles game days after viral Jalen Hurts comment

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have continued to stay in the spotlight despite their breakup months ago. While he's now dating Taylor Swift, a few trolls have continued to reach out to Nicole, calling her out over her posts and Instagram stories.

Nicole recently went viral for her comment on the Philadelphia Eagles game, which also turned into a compliment for Jalen Hurts, their star QB.

A few days after the tweet, though, Nicole was spotted at the Eagles' Week 13 clash against the San Francisco 49ers. While the team lost to the Niners 42-19, Nicole seemed to enjoy her time at the game.

Image Credit: Kayla Nicole's official IG account (@iamkaylanicole)

Nicole didn't end up filming herself, capturing her friends and everyone else having fun around her.

Tagging Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle in one adorable clip, Nicole wrote:

"The cutest announcement I've ever seen."

The other clip focused on Kayla Nicole before the game with her group, singing and drinking as they headed to Lincoln Financial Field.

What did Kayla Nicole say about Jalen Hurts?

Earlier this week, Nicole was trolled over her comment about Jalen Hurts, which was perceived as flirty by many users.

"Fly Eagles Fly," Nicole wrote.

In another tweet, she added:

“Y’all have eyes too. 😂”

Fans ended up referring to the situation as "embarrassing," wondering why Nicole made such comments.

"Girl, take the L and keep it moving. Once again giving petty and bitter energy. Send it to the group chat next time babe."

While Kayla Nicole has attempted to stay away from trouble, the model and influencer addressed her unfollowing Brittany Mahomes on Instagram:

"But for me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me," Kayla Nicole told People magazine.

While Nicole has distanced herself from the Mahomes, one can expect her to continue being associated with the NFL, even if it is as an Eagles fan.