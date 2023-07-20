Innocent 'threesome' reference in Josh Allen and Jordan Poyer discussion leads to awkward moment for Von Miller 

When talking about Von Miller, Josh Allen, and Jordan Poyer's profession, analysts often make references to the WWE. However, it seems that in recent years golf has been invaded by football players.

While speaking on the Par 3 podcast, Von Miller appeared to still be easing into the phrasing of the sport in an interview.

While describing his habitual hangouts with Allen and Poyer, he accidentally made a statement that easily could be taken out of context.

Here's what was said:

"I play with Josh all the time. It's one of my golf buddies. Him and Jordan Poyer. We usually have a threesome when we -- I mean, we will usually go out together as a group. Just me, Jordan Poyer and Josh Allen and play golf."

He burst out laughing when he realized his mistake and quickly corrected the phrasing. However, the fact that Miller golfs might be news to some.

Earlier in the interview, the pass rusher explained that Josh Allen could write a mean scorecard, claiming he could hit a 77 on a real 18-hole course.

Josh Allen's golfing affinity examined

Bills QB at AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami v Buffalo

Of course, Allen hasn't exactly been hiding his golfing prowess. Last offseason, he was featured on The Match, a pay-per-view golfing event that saw him join forces with Patrick Mahomes to take on Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

The old guard won, but it came down to the final hole.

There's been speculation that the reason golf is so popular for NFL players in the offseason is that it allows them to get outside during the prime months.

It also lets them keep a competitive edge and do something recreationally that also helps them professionally. As a bonus, unlike many other sports, hitting a golf ball is a relatively safe endeavor.

Playing pickup basketball, soccer, or other intense sports is actively discouraged for NFL players and, generally speaking, all professional athletes due to injury risk. When it comes to professional football players, playing a backyard football game is a massive no-no.

Sure, it might be fine if one plays full-time quarterback and two-hand touch or flag football but the optics if caught won't be easily explained to agents and coaches.

As such, most NFL players elect to skip the idea altogether.

