Insider notes on Jim Harbaugh's NFL gig: Chargers closing in, but Michigan return still in play

We’re getting closer to decision day for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is in Los Angeles, meeting with the Chargers for a second time. And it looks like the choice will come down to one of three.

Sources tell me the Chargers are presently the heavy favorites to land Harbaugh - with one source putting the odds at 90%. He’s meeting with the organization for a second time and someone close to his team told me they hope they can finalize a deal.

Jim Harbaugh and Chargers share mutual interest

Los Angeles Chargers closing in on landing Jim Harbaugh

Harbaugh’s first meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers went exceedingly well according to his people. The team has a talented roster and no full time general manager after the dismissal of Tom Telesco, which means Harbaugh will have final say in personnel matters.

It’s likely going to come down to contract terms and as I’ve previously reported, Harbaugh’s team believed John Spanos when he said a month ago there would be “no limitations,” when it came to picking a new general manager and head coach.

Arthur Blank and Flacons providing interesting option for Jim Harbaugh

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank

The Atlanta Falcons are not out of it yet. Harbaugh evidently likes owner Authur Blank who is ready to open his checkbook for a big named coach. I previously mentioned family relocation would be a priority in Harbaugh’s final decision. I am told the coach has family that live in the state of Florida, which is an easy trip from Atlanta.

Michigan return not ruled out, just yet

Jim Harbaugh's return to Michaigan still in the books

Finally, a return to Michigan is still an option, though a remote one at this point. Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had hoped to lure Harbaugh back to Ann Arbor with a massive offer, but coaching the Wolverines looks like a contingency plan at this juncture.