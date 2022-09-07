Is Odell Beckham Jr. playing this year?

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a devastating knee injury midway through last season's Super Bowl. He was potentially on his way to earning MVP honors as he had 52 yards and a touchdown midway through the second quarter. The wide receiver tore his ACL, an injury that usually takes almost a year to heal.

With the season drawing ever closer, fans are wondering if Beckham will be playing this year.

The season hasn't yet begun. Fantasy teams are still being constructed. Even those who have already drafted him might wonder if they should trade for him or pick him up off the waiver wire.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. still playing football?

As far as whether or not the former Los Angeles Rams wideout has played his last down in football is unknown. Despite the debilitating injury, he's still just 29 years old and likely has a lot of football left in him.

Retirement, even due to injuries, is uncommon in players his age. It would be a huge surprise to see him exit the NFL before he's healthy again.

Where is Odell Beckham Jr. playing now?

Right now, Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent. The wide receiver was drafted by the New York Giants, played for the Cleveland Browns and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last year.

However, none of those teams currently employ him. He has joked that he will join the winner of the season opener Sept. 8. His former team will play the Buffalo Bills, where friend and former teammate Von Miller is waiting for him.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj can’t wait … to all the boys goin into the season! May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV Whoever wins Thursday !!!!!can’t wait … to all the boys goin into the season! May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV Whoever wins Thursday !!!!! 😈 😭 😉can’t wait … to all the boys goin into the season! May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV

Odell Beckham Jr.'s fantasy football update and predictions

ESPN has the free agent rostered in just 12.2% of leagues. He was the seventh-best fantasy wide receiver in the games he played last season. So, there's reason to hold onto him until he can return.

He wasn't in ESPN's top 50 projected wide receivers this season, so he should be a late-round flyer at best. He's expected to miss a large chunk of the season, perhaps even all of it.

Possible Odell Beckham Jr. alternatives for your fantasy team

With a premier wideout not being on the team or healthy, many fantasy drafters are looking for potential replacements. There are several good options.

Odell Beckham Jr. is unlikely to be the top target anywhere he goes, so solid WR2s are of interest.

Allen Robinson has never been a top fantasy wideout. However, playing with a competent quarterback for perhaps the first time should help him see strong numbers.

Los Angeles Rams training camp

Diontae Johnson is ESPN's 16th-ranked wide receiver. Last year, he had solid production with Ben Roethlisberger's ever-weakening arm. Mitch Trubisky should help improve his numbers, too.

Jerry Jeudy is the projected WR2 for the Denver Broncos, but he has WR1 talent. With Russell Wilson throwing the ball at him, expect him and Courtland Sutton to do serious damage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman