Is Saquon Barkley playing tonight vs Raiders in Week 9?

The Giants will be without Saquon Barkley versus the Raiders in Week 9. Although he was able to go through the COVID-19 protocols, his ankle continues to keep him sidelined for another week. Barkley cleared COVID-19 protocol on Friday but did not practice because of the Week 5 ankle injury he endured against the Dallas Cowboys.

It is the fourth consecutive game the running back has missed. Barkley has now played in seven of a possible 25 games over the previous two seasons. Barkley’s only healthy season was his rookie year when he was the second overall pick. He was the AP Rookie of the Year with 1,307 rushing yards and 11 TDs. His career has been injury-plagued and been unable to be on the field.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Giants had 13 positive results among those tested yesterday; all 13 were retested today and the only positive was RB coach Burton Burns, who turned 69 last week.



Three players missed practice today due to COVID protocol: RB Saquon Barkley, G Matt Skura and S Xavier McKinney.

Saquon Barkley and his absence in the Giants’ backfield has been a huge gaping hole. The Giants are 8-11 without him in their lineup with 34 total touchdowns. Barkley had 2,310 rushing yards combined in 2018 and 2019. The Giants have 2,482 yards on the ground between last year and now this season combined. The run game this season is lacking without him.

The leading rusher for the Giants is quarterback Daniel Jones with 241 yards. Running back Devontae Booker is second on the team with 216 yards. Barkley is 21 yards behind Booker with 195. All three players have had two rushing TDs this season. Should Barkley return at any point this season, it will be an immediate boost.

Is Saquon Barkley playing vs Raiders in Week 9?

Not having Barkley versus the Raiders is a major loss in this game. The Raiders are 29th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed at 919. They have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, the 24th in the NFL. Barkley would have been a weapon out of the backfield as he has 20 targets with 14 receptions in five games.

Players out Sunday include Aaron Rodgers, Derrick Henry, Calvin Ridley, Jameis Winston, Odell Beckham Jr., Jack Conklin, DeVante Parker, Dawson Knox, Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Dante Pettis, Danielle Hunter, Montez Sweat, J.J. Watt, Blake Jarwin and Tyron Smith.

Barkley is on a week-to-week basis for his return, and the Giants could entertain shutting him down. There is a chance he could play next week but sitting him is a logical thought given his injury past. Barkley is a competitor and wants to be out there. Until he is 100%, he will remain a spectator.

