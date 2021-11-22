Is Tom Brady getting divorced? Fact-checking tabloid claims about QB and Gisele Bundchen's marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are one of the most famous couples in the world, but some recent rumors say the world's best football player and the world's most famous model are close to getting divorced.

Brady and Bundchen are two of the most famous people in the world, but they also have their own personal problems like everyone else. However, this opens up space for false rumors as well. Tabloids are stating that the famous couple is set to divorce, so let's debunk these rumors to see whether there's any truth to them or not.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors are false

To start addressing these rumors, we have to go back to April 2020, when Tom Brady appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show. During that appearance, Brady revealed that he and Gisele had some problems in their marriage years ago, but they never mentioned divorce.

Brady admitted that he received a letter from Gisele complaining that he would spend the whole NFL season away from home, and when the season ended, he would focus on other business activities, leaving her wife and the house alone. He said the letter was a realization that Bundchen wasn't happy with the marriage anymore.

However, they were able to sort out their issues, and they are still together as of now. Divorce was never mentioned in these cases. The rumors created over Brady and Gisele's relationship are false.

It's believed by Gossip Cop, a rumor-debunking website, that Brady's name was used to create a false rumor. The quarterback had just won the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. Therefore, his name was on a high and would attract good clicks.

Tom Brady addressed divorce rumors in 2015

The same divorce rumors were addressed by Brady six years ago in a radio appearance. He told Boston's WEEI 93.7 FM that he and his wife were in a great place.

“I’m a lucky man. I’ve been blessed with support from my family and certainly her, and there’s no bigger supporter that I have than her and vice versa,” Brady said. “I’ve been very blessed to have an incredible relationship with my life partner, and I don’t think anything will ever get in the way of that.”

The couple saw some rumors about their relationship on the back of the Deflategate scandal in 2015, but Brady was quick to deny any problems in his relationship with Gisele.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen timeline

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started dating in late 2006. They got married in late February 2009, and have been together for the last twelve years.

The couple met through a friend on a blind date. Gisele can be seen as a big Brady supporter in many of his games, with their picture in Super Bowl LV after Tampa Bay's win one of the most adorable moments of the 2020 season.

Super Bowl LV - Gisele Bundchen with Brady's sons

Brady has three sons, but only two of them have Gisele as their mother: Benjamin Rein, born December 2009, and Vivian Lake, born December 2012. Brady's other son, John Moynahan, was born August 2007. His mother is actress Bridget Moynahan.

