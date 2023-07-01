Is Travis Kelce married? Everything about Chiefs star’s relationship history

Everything is going right for the Kansas City Chiefs duo of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. They won their second Super Bowl together this year and now they have won 'The Match' vanquishing Golden State Warriors duo Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Despite their double act, there is one area where Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes diverge: their personal lives. The quarterback is happily married to Brittany Mahomes and has two children. The tight end is yet to marry.

That is not to say that Travis Kelce has not been in relationships. Much in keeping with his personality, the tight end starred on an E! reality show called Chasing Kelce in 2016. He fell in love with Kentucky native Maya Benberry and ended up saying that he was in it for the long term, adding,

“I have been attracted to women like that my entire life, and those relationships didn't work because of that. I don't want that anymore.”

However, after eight months of being together that relationship ended and in 2017, he started seeing Kayla Nicole. Though they kept the relationship private, the sports journalist and the NFL player were seen together on numerous occasions, including in award ceremonies.

They dated for five years, from 2017 to 2022, but there was, reportedly, at least one break-up and patch-up thrown into the midst. Though she was attending games until October 2022, they apparently broke up towards the end of last year. Some reports suggested that they broke up because of financial reasons, but he denied thos rumors. Instead, the tight end confirmed going into the Super Bowl that he was single.

"I'm in the free market right now. I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession. Got my feet up outside of football. "

Who is Travis Kelce dating now?

While Travis Kelce has said that he is currently single and not dating anyone now, latest reports have linked him to Zuri Hall. Hall is a TV presenter, similar to the profession of his old girlfriend.

However, neither the Access Hollywood reporter nor the NFL player have confirmed any relationship. It could be due to the tight end keeping things private considering how his previous long-term relationship with Kayla Nicole broke up. It could be because both of them are widely known personalities and neither wants a distraction beyond their profession. Or it could simply be because, despite the rumors, Travis Kelce is currently single.

