Isaac Rochell and his wife Allison Kuch celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Thursday. Kuch posted a touching tribute to her husband in an Instagram post. She stated that it was her favorite year of marriage yet as they welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Scottie this past December.

Allison Kuch's post said:

"year 3 of marriage & for obvious reasons it’s been the best year yet🤍 I’ve loved watching you become a dad & I have a feeling it’s only gonna get better from here."

The video showed glimpses of their wedding in 2021 as well as snapshots from her pregnancy and the birth of their daughter, Scottie. Rochell and Kuch met while in college in 2014, she attended Michigan State and he played football at Notre Dame. The two eloped in December 2020 before having an official ceremony and reception with their family and friends in April 2021 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Allison Kuch claps back at haters over post about depression

Allison Kuch has been open about her struggles since giving birth to her and Isaac Rochell's first child, Scottie in December. The new mom who posts regular updates about her life on social media alongside her husband has shared her struggles with anxiety and postpartum depression.

While it's not uncommon, it is a difficult subject to tackle especially for someone who is in the public eye. Allison Kuch has tried to fight the stigma of emotional and mental issues for new mothers by sharing her experiences. However, not all of her posts have gotten a positive reaction.

After posting a TikTok video where she revealed that she was finally getting back to feeling like herself, she had to post another one defending herself. Kuch said:

"Never thought I'd receive so much hate for feeling better while dealing with postpartum depression."

The couple has shared their life on social media for their millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram. She was shocked and saddened that many of the comments on the TikTok post were accusing her of 'bragging' about getting back into shape when all she intended to do was give an insight into her postpartum journey.