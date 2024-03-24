Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch hits back at haters calling out her postpartum depression recovery

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell welcomed their first child, a daughter named Scottie in December 2023. The NFL free agent and his wife have become well-known due to their TikTok videos and have millions of followers on social media.

The couple have documented their marriage, Rochell's NFL journey, and then the birth of their daughter. She has shared through the last few months the trials and tribulations that come along with postpartum life, including depression.

However, a recent TikTok video that Kuch posted showing her postpartum workout regimen got her a lot of hate from social media users. She took to her Instagram page this weekend to address the comments she has received.

"Never thought I'd receive so much hate for feeling better while dealing with postpartum depression."- Kuch

Allison Kuch's response to comments she has received.

The new mom was shocked that she would receive so many comments about sharing her struggles with postpartum depression. She went on to say in another post that through the last three months, she had been dealing with physical and mental health issues.

She also shared that it has taken her this long to start to feel better physically and mentally and that she was excited to share her journey. However, she said the comments section was filled with people who believe she is 'bragging' about her appearance.

"I've been through so much the last 3 months and now that I'm STARTING to feel better I've talked about and now I'm "bragging."- Kuch

Allison Kuch via Instagram story.

Allison Kuch discussed anxiety issues throughout Super Bowl LVIII weekend

As part of their work as content creators, Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch attended Super Bowl LVIII and the slate of events leading up to the big game. The couple attended several parties as well as the NFL Honors Award show during their trip to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allison Kuch documented the trip and then afterward, discussed her ongoing anxiety issues and how the busy trip affected her postpartum recovery. In response to a question by a social media follower who asked how she was dealing with her mental health, she said that it was getting better and credited her medication for helping with that.

"Vegas showed me that my anxiety/depression meds were: 1- Necessary and 2- are starting to work because I had so much less anxiety all week."

The content creator has been open about her journey as she hopes to help other women who may be having the same experiences.