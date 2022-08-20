“It ain’t over” - Mike Florio claims Deshaun Watson punishment will grow beyond 11 games

A settlement in the Deshaun Watson case was finally announced on Thursday morning. Watson is now suspended for 11 games this season. He will have to pay a $5 million fine as well. He will also have to undergo professional treament and evaluation.

After the announcement, the Cleveland Browns quarterback still claimed his innoncence and reiterated that he didn't do anything wrong.

On "Pro Football Talk Live," host Mike Florio said, although the situation seems to be at its conclusion, there is still so much to this story. Florio stated that, although he will be suspended for 11 games and pay a fine, Watson doesn't believe he did anything wrong. The National Football League may not be satisfied with the suspension handed out and will take additional action. Florio stated:

"Does he truly believe he's innocent after all of this? And that's going to be very relevant to the evaluation and treatment angle that the NFL could use to slam the door in his face. That's the one thing that keeps this from truly being over.

"If the NFL is sufficiently alarmed, as it should be, by Deshaun Watson's ongoing proclamation of innocence. How in the world does evaluation and treatment work? You go in to be evaluated and your whole attitude is, Why am I here? I don't need to be here. I didn't do anything wrong.

"You're getting treatment. What am I getting treatment for? I didn't do anything wrong. I stand on my innocence. A lot of people were triggered. Are you one of the people who are evaluating and treating me? Are you triggered, too?

"I don't know why the hell I keep using that word. It is so inherently derisive. It diminishes the concerns of the people who are triggered. Like, there's something wrong with you, not me, because you got triggered by what happened.

"I know the NFL would love for this to be over, and that's probably one of the reasons why the NFL agreed to the settlement. It ain't over. It isn't over. And this is one of those where you need to sleep on it and see how it feels in the light of day. It feels worse, to me, this morning than it did as the events were happening yesterday." -Pro Football Talk Live

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk It's fair to wonder whether Deshaun Watson duped the league into thinking he was accepting responsibility -- and whether his failure to do so could impact his reinstatement. wp.me/pbBqYq-cl8f It's fair to wonder whether Deshaun Watson duped the league into thinking he was accepting responsibility -- and whether his failure to do so could impact his reinstatement. wp.me/pbBqYq-cl8f

Before the settlement, Deshaun Watson seemed as if he was remorseful and ready to take responsibility for his actions. But, afterward, he took a different approach. Florio believes this change of heart may rub the National Football League the wrong way. It could force commissioner Roger Goodell and the rest of the league to take further action against Watson.

RGIII doesn't feel that the 11-game suspension is enough for Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

An 11-game suspension is much more than the original six-game suspension. However, it's still not the full season that many, including the National Football League, had hoped for. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who now works as an analyst/broadcaster for ESPN, tweeted his disappointment about the decision.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED. 11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn’t fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening. The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED. 11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn’t fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening.

Griffin said that the NFL could take a stand and show their support for women involved in these types of cases. He added that he felt the punishment didn't fit the extent of the accusations.

Griffin wasn't the only ESPN analyst who had these thoughts. Mike Greenburg stated on "Get Up" on Friday morning that he doesn't agree with the decision either. Greenberg said that he felt that a full-season suspension was needed for this type of case.

