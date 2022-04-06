“It makes almost too much sense” - NFL insider loves idea of Tyrann Mathieu joining New Orleans Saints 

Tyrann Mathieu survived the initial wave of free-agent signings but interest remains high for the safety. Per Pro Football Talk, the safety met with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday. Upon hearing the news, one NFL insider was in favor of the potential match. Speaking on Good Morning Football, Jane Slater explained why she liked the idea:

“I think that what I've always appreciated about the Saints is they’ve always done a really good job at making sure it's a culture and community fit. In other words, does this guy gel well with the locker room, and does he gel well with the community? Because unlike a lot of teams, I mean, of course, you've got things like Buffalo and Philadelphia. That football team in New Orleans means so much to the city."

She went on, saying the safety would serve as a good consolation for not getting Deshaun Watson:

"And to bring a guy that is a hometown boy, that played at LSU. If you've been to those games, you've been around that community, no one gets embraced more. And I think that they almost need a little bit of a lift having felt like, maybe, they didn't get the big free agent in Deshaun Watson."

She clarified her take, making sure she didn't allow people to think she saw the two as equally valuable to a football team:

"I feel like Tyrann Mathieu isn’t a Deshaun Watson, but it means a lot to that community. And then, when I think about some of the players on the defensive side of the ball -- Chauncey Gardner Johnson, Demario Davis, Cam Jordan."

Overall, she said the move made "almost too much sense":

"And then you throw Tyrann Mathieu in that mix, and you've got Chris Rashard, who's got this personality and fiery, you know, bite to him. I think it makes almost too much sense. We'll see if the money does as well, but I always like Mickey Loomis somehow figures this stuff out. So that's what I've always appreciated about Mickey Loomis in New Orleans.”

What Tyrann Mathieu would bring to New Orleans

Most would agree that, even though Drew Brees and Sean Payton are gone, there are still high expectations from fans of the organization. As such, fans calculate that the addition of Tyrann Mathieu would add a level-headed veteran with playoff experience.

At 29 years old, the Saints would be the safety's fourth team. Up to this point, the safety has played with the Arizona Cardinals for five seasons, the Houston Texans for one, and the Kansas City Chiefs for three.

Still under 30 years old at a position that doesn't ask as much physically as other defensive positions, the safety could still have several years left in the tank. Last season, he earned a 67.3 PFF grade and three interceptions.

