"It's a soap opera": NFL Insider hints Micah Parsons-Cowboys feud could trigger legal war following Terry McLaurin’s $96M deal

If there wasn't enough tension already between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys, Terry McLaurin's new deal has added more heat to the situation. The Commanders handed their Pro Bowl wide receiver a three-year, $96 million contract extension following the drama in Dallas, which included missed practice sessions and a trade request.NFL insider Adam Schefter believes that Monday's deal in Washington could trouble Jerry Jones' franchise in Dallas. During an episode of &quot;The Adam Schefter Podcast,&quot; he discussed Parsons' contract dispute with the Cowboys and how the situation has opened up possibilities of a legal dispute.Parsons has reportedly missed practice today due to back spasms even though the Cowboys claim that his MRI has come out clean. Schefter believes that either party could take the legal route if things don't resolve quickly.&quot;Now, what would be interesting would be if the Dallas Cowboys decide to get serious about that and they want to pursue legal action and file a grievance against him (Parsons) for not being able to play when he says he can’t play and they say he is healthy enough to play. Could that happen? That would be interesting,&quot; Schefter said.On the other hand, Parsons could also claim that Jones' Cowboys have violated labor codes.&quot;Could Micah Parsons file a grievance against Jerry Jones for unfair labor practices through the NFL PA (Players' Association) ... he could do that if he wants. ... it's a soap opera that goes on and on,&quot; Schefter added.Micah Parsons was spotted lying down on the training table during the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. It was later clarified that it was only for a short while. The four-time Pro Bowler has attended every practice session and walkthrough but has not participated in any, citing back tightness. The player also requested a trade earlier this month.The Cowboys' DE is set to make $24 million in the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. The franchise doesn't want to part ways with Parsons, but is also reluctant to give the 26-year-old his desired deal.Jerry Jones opens up about contract negotiations with Micah ParsonsThe Cowboys' owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, discussed Micah Parsons' contract situation on Stephen A. Smith's podcast on Friday. He revealed that the defensive end took a 180-degree turn after approaching him in the beginning.&quot;He called me. 'I'm coming in.' He wanted to talk. We negotiate, we go back and forth. We come through, we go the next day, we negotiate. Get it all done. I get a call. 'I don't want you to call me anymore,' Micah [says],&quot; Jones told Smith.Jones then added that Parsons' agent called him later to renegotiate the deal. But this time Jones didn't want to comply with the request. That has prompted a standoff between the two sides.Jones needs to get out of this standoff with Micah Parsons quickly as the Cowboys are set to kick off their 2025 NFL season against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Sep. 4.