"It is a slap in the face to Bucs fans followed by a spit in the eye" - Buccaneers fan calls out NFL for skipping over team's Super Bowl run during 'America's Game' marathon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history is getting erased in the eyes of one fan and he is not happy about it.

On "Joe Bucs fan," a fan-run blog, the author tore into the NFL for what they did during an "America's Game" marathon. "America's Game" is a documentary series that spends hour-long episodes covering the season of the Super Bowl champion from every season going back to the 1960s.

The marathon ran on NFL Network over the holiday weekend, and Joe was not pleased to find that one of his team's episodes had not been featured. Upon finding out that the 2002 Buccaneers and 1995 Dallas Cowboys episodes were not going to be aired, he launched into conspiracy theorist-mode. He also tore into the league over the decision.

Here's what he said:

"That’s right. The NFL is pretending like that Bucs season never existed. And why is that? Because it has or is trying to cancel the two big stars of that season and the 'America’s Game' episode: Chucky and Warren Sapp. It is a slap in the face to Bucs fans followed by a spit in the eye..."

Joe went on to blame the decision on Jon Gruden's actions leading to his ousting last season:

"The Bucs’ 'America’s Game,' which featured Chucky, John Lynch and Sapp highlighting the season through observations and storytelling is fronted by two guys the NFL wants you to believe never existed. So the NFL is canceling Chucky and Sapp. Erasing proud Bucs history in the process."

He continued by calling the move cowardly:

"In Joe’s eyes, this is a coward’s move at best. They could have just added something to the end of the episode explaining what Chucky and Sapp did and how they paid the price. Again, use it as a teaching moment. Don’t erase proud history of the greatest accomplishment of a too-often terrible franchise."

Lastly, Joe called out Roger Goodell and called him "spineless":

"Yeah, that NFL Network was cowardly. Purge it from the hard drive. Never happened. What else would you expect from a sniveling fraud and a pandering, spineless humanoid like Goodell?"

How exactly did the Buccaneers' 2002 season pan out?

Mariucci congratulates Gruden

Per Pro Football Reference, leading up to 2002, the Buccaneers were flying high with head coach Tony Dungy. In the five previous years, the team made the playoffs four times. However, the Buccaneers failed to make a breakthrough after reaching that stage.

As such, the team hoped that when Jon Gruden rolled around, he would accomplish what Dungy could not.

Gruden's team started 0-1, setting a tough tone for the year. However, the Buccaneers quickly bounced back and hit top speed. By the end of Week 6, the team was 5-1. Tampa Bay continued to win most of its games and cruised to a first division title since 1999.

In the playoffs, the team continued to dominate, winning their first two games by multiple scores. They went to the Super Bowl, where Gruden and co. faced the Oakland Raiders.

It was a brilliant stroke of luck for Gruden, as he had just coached the Raiders the previous year. He had a expert-level knowledge of the team's strengths and weaknesses, which came in handy as the Buccaneers won the game 48-21 to lift the Super Bowl.

