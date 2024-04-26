J.J. McCarthy celebrates with fiancée Katya Kuropas after replacing Kirk Cousins at Vikings

J.J. McCarthy was drafted with the tenth overall pick on the first night of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Minnesota Vikings feel that they have found Kirk Cousins' successor in the 21-year-old quarterback. McCarthy waited to hear his name called while at home, surrounded by his friends and family.

His fiancée, Katya Kuropas, was right next to the quarterback, as was the couple's dog, Marley. Kuropas shared a glimpse at the post-draft celebration on her Instagram story. In the photo, she is seen wearing a Minnesota Vikings jacket, while McCarthy has his Vikings draft hat on.

Photos of JJ McCarthy shortly after he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

She then re-shared another photo on Instagram, which was McCarthy donning a Minnesota Vikings uniform. She added the fire emoji along with the post, sharing her excitement.

J.J. McCarthy's fiancé Katya Kuropas shared his draft news on Instagram.

McCarthy is coming off an undefeated season where he led the Michigan Wolverines to the National Championship. Now he will get the opportunity to throw passes to one of the top wide receivers in the National Football League, Justin Jefferson.

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas bid farewell to Michigan Wolverines ahead of NFL Draft

Just hours before the 2024 NFL Draft, quarterback J.J. McCarthy's fiancé, Katya Kuropas reflected on the 2023 season at the University of Michigan. She reflected on the memories made throughout the season and thanked everyone who made the season so special.

She then essentially bid Michigan farewell and expressed her excitement for the future.

"Extremely delayed but… Reminiscing on how amazing this past season was. An abundance of blessings and the best memories. Feeling so grateful for everything that unfolded & for everyone that was part of it!! Sad to see this chapter go, but excited for the next one."

J.J. McCarthy then took a moment to comment on his fiancée's post:

"Drop dead gorgeous."

McCarthy and Kuropas were high school sweethearts who met at Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park, Illinois. After five years of dating, McCarthy proposed on the beach just weeks after winning the National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines.