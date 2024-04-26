The Minnesota Vikings created history by drafting a quarterback in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. The franchise acted quickly and picked the former Michigan Wolverines gunslinger J.J. McCarthy after trading with the New York Jets for the 10th pick on Thursday night in Detroit.

Interestingly, the Vikings took another leap of faith by acquiring Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner in the first round after a swap with the Jacksonville Jaguars from No. 23 to No. 17.

It turned out to be a historic night for Michigan who never had a quarterback selected earlier than the No. 26 pick in the NFL draft. On Thursday, McCarthy became the highest-drafted quarterback in Michigan's program history.

Following his big move to the Vikings, McCarthy’s former Michigan and now Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh showered praise on the quarterback’s entry to the grandest stage in American football.

“That’s where he wanted to go. That’s where he had his heart set. I’m just so happy for him. I love him like a son. I was praying and pulling for it to work out the way he wanted it to work out, and the stars aligned. Minnesota got themselves a great player,” Harbaugh told reporters.

J.J. McCarthy to Vikings at NFL Draft 2024: Minnesota goes all-in on Michigan QB for future

The departure of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins left a huge void for the Vikings to fill ahead of another brutal 2024 NFL season. Atlanta Falcons moved for Cousins in the offseason by offering the 36-year-old quarterback a reported $180-million deal. What came as a surprise was the franchise’s bold move to snap up Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick despite Cousins’ presence.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell had been vocal about finding the right profile to replace Cousins and build a strong offense around a player of McCarthy’s caliber.

"As excited as our fans are, they can know that J.J. McCarthy really wanted to be a Minnesota Viking. He can't wait to get here and get to work,” O’Connell said.

McCarthy, along with coach Harbaugh, spearheaded Michigan to the 2023 national championship and held a 27-1 record as a two-year starter. For a team that was touted to be a run-first team, the 6-foot-2, 219-pound passer reached his potential at the right time under solid management at Michigan.

Meanwhile, McCarthy also became the first Michigan quarterback to be selected in the first round since his former coach Harbaugh, who went to the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 1987 NFL Draft.

McCarthy, who happens to be a Bears fan, addressed Vikings' interest ahead of the draft and promised to deliver if the franchise trusted him.

Last season, the 21-year-old quarterback threw for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions for the Wolverines. With a 72.3% pass completion, he also ranked ninth nationally in pass efficiency.