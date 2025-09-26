  • home icon
  • NFL
  • J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas melts hearts with adorable IG snap of son Rome posing with his very first football

J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas melts hearts with adorable IG snap of son Rome posing with his very first football

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 26, 2025 16:53 GMT
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy's fiancee Katya Kuropas shared snapshots of their newborn son. (Photos via Katya Kuropas' Instagram)

J.J. McCarthy and his fiancee, Katya Kuropas welcomed their first child together two weeks ago. Their son, Rome Micah McCarthy made his debut into the world just days after his father made his official NFL debut with the Minnesota Vikings.

Ad

On Thursday, Kuropas shared a photo of their newborn son in his car seat, celebrating him being two weeks old already.

"2 weeks today."-Kuropas captioned the Instagram Story.
Kuropas celebrated her son being two weeks old. (Photo via Katya Kuropas&#039; Instagram Story)
Kuropas celebrated her son being two weeks old. (Photo via Katya Kuropas' Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kuropas then shared another photo of her newborn son alongside a sweet keepsake that was gifted by the Minnesota Vikings. She added a caption that she believes he liked his first football.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think he likes his football (crying/laughing emoji) @vikings"-Kuropas wrote.
Another photo posted by Katya Kuropas of her son. (Photo via Katya Kuropas&#039; Instagram Story)
Another photo posted by Katya Kuropas of her son. (Photo via Katya Kuropas' Instagram Story)

The keepsake football had Rome McCarthy's name personalized on it along with his birth date, height and weight at birth and the Minnesota Vikings logo.

Ad

J.J. McCarthy and fiancee Katya announced pregnancy during offseason

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy saw his NFL dreams realized when he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the tenth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy's rookie campaign came to a halt before it even started when he suffered an ACL injury during the preseason.

As fans got excited for his return to the field in 2025, he and fiancee Katya Kuropas announced a big life milestone. In May, the high school sweethearts announced that they were expecting their first child in September.

Ad
"The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier🩵🍼"-Katya Kuropas announced.
Ad

The couple's pregnancy announcement on Instagram shared photos of them standing along a mountainside. Both were jeans and white tops with Katya Kuropas wore a white cropped top revealing her bump.

The couple has been together since high school and the quarterback proposed in January 2024. They announced their engagement just weeks after J.J. McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship title.

J.J. McCarthy is currently out with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 2.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications