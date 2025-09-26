J.J. McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas melts hearts with adorable IG snap of son Rome posing with his very first football

J.J. McCarthy and his fiancee, Katya Kuropas welcomed their first child together two weeks ago. Their son, Rome Micah McCarthy made his debut into the world just days after his father made his official NFL debut with the Minnesota Vikings. On Thursday, Kuropas shared a photo of their newborn son in his car seat, celebrating him being two weeks old already. &quot;2 weeks today.&quot;-Kuropas captioned the Instagram Story.Kuropas celebrated her son being two weeks old. (Photo via Katya Kuropas' Instagram Story)Kuropas then shared another photo of her newborn son alongside a sweet keepsake that was gifted by the Minnesota Vikings. She added a caption that she believes he liked his first football.&quot;I think he likes his football (crying/laughing emoji) @vikings&quot;-Kuropas wrote.Another photo posted by Katya Kuropas of her son. (Photo via Katya Kuropas' Instagram Story)The keepsake football had Rome McCarthy's name personalized on it along with his birth date, height and weight at birth and the Minnesota Vikings logo. J.J. McCarthy and fiancee Katya announced pregnancy during offseasonQuarterback J.J. McCarthy saw his NFL dreams realized when he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the tenth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. McCarthy's rookie campaign came to a halt before it even started when he suffered an ACL injury during the preseason.As fans got excited for his return to the field in 2025, he and fiancee Katya Kuropas announced a big life milestone. In May, the high school sweethearts announced that they were expecting their first child in September.&quot;The best surprises come when you least expect them. Our sweet baby boy is arriving in September and we couldn’t be happier🩵🍼&quot;-Katya Kuropas announced. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple's pregnancy announcement on Instagram shared photos of them standing along a mountainside. Both were jeans and white tops with Katya Kuropas wore a white cropped top revealing her bump. The couple has been together since high school and the quarterback proposed in January 2024. They announced their engagement just weeks after J.J. McCarthy led the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship title. J.J. McCarthy is currently out with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 2.