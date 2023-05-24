Jackson Mahomes has found himself in hot water once again, this time regarding an alleged sexual assault incident at a restaurant and lounge. However, this is not the first time he has had a negative reputation at an establishment. Back in 2021, he faced criticism from a Kansas City bar called SoT.

The incident began after Jackson Mahomes posted a negative comment on the bar, saying:

"Who has been to SoT? The service is absolutely terrible and the bartenders are so rude. I would not recommend."

In response, the bar delivered a scathing takedown on social media. They acknowledged the power that social media personalities hold in affecting businesses and issued apologies for their previous behavior. Among other things, they said,

"Voice, reach and influence are power. In our case, and with many businesses that are locally owned, the power of a few social media personalities can make or break that business. This grants these people this certain power to effect our livelihoods. There are those who have built their influence by being responsible, informed, positive and sincere. There are also those that have built their followings by being the opposite. That being said, we have some apologies to make."

Then they directly addressed Jackson Mahomes and eviscerated him.

"Dear @jacksonmahomes...We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them...We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small."

"We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business... We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego."

They then responded by reminding Jackson Mahomes' other alleged misdeeds, where he threw water on fans and danced on deceased player's memorials. They ended their post by saying,

"We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways... We hope our apology finds you well."

SoT retracted and posted a more magnanimous post for Jackson Mahomes

The establishment later retracted the initial post and issued a more magnanimous apology, removing the snarkiness and sarcasm.

However, based on his latest travails, if they had kept their initial post up, Jackson Mahomes might have learned his lesson better and not been in the latest trouble he is in now.

