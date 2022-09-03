Jackson Mahomes makes appearance in dapper suit and poses with president of Kansas City Fashion Week

Kansas City Fashion Week is taking place this week and Jackson Mahomes, younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was present at the venue. He even posed for a photo with the president of the event, Teisha Marie Barber.

The younger Mahomes brother was dressed in a light gray suit and black shoes, but there wasn't a tag for which designer he was wearing. It didn't appear that Patrick or his wife Brittany were at the event.

The Kansas City Fashion Week takes place each year as it showcases the city's rich history in the fashion industry. It also gives the attendees an opportunity to purchase the clothes they see on the runway as well as the chance for designers and makeup artists in the city to showcase their talents.

What does Jackson Mahomes do for a living?

Jackson Mahomes has made a name for himself as Patrick's younger brother as well as through his social media presence. During the NFL season, he typically posts a pre-game dance that he does on the sidelines, usually to the dismay of Kansas City Chiefs fans.

But the question that many people have is, what does Jackson actually do for a living?

His official Instagram page and other social media handles state that he is a "Public Figure." Jackson apparently played basketball when he was younger, unlike his brother who played football or their father, who was a baseball player.

He didn't continue to play through college though, but he did recently post a life update on Twitter.

The first Tweet came in early August saying that he was in a weird place in life after just graduating college and unsure of what to do next in his life.

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Im at a weird place in my life, all grown up, just graduated college, what do I do next? Im at a weird place in my life, all grown up, just graduated college, what do I do next?

Just last week, he posted a video of himself on the job search site Indeed.com. He added the caption that since he recently graduated college, it was time for him to begin the job search.

"Now that I graduated college it’s time to start looking for a job :///"

Jackson Mahomes @jacksonmahomes Now that I graduated college it’s time to start looking for a job :/// Now that I graduated college it’s time to start looking for a job :/// https://t.co/ZM8OSge7ka

What type of job Jackson Mahomes is looking for is unclear. So is what his field of study in college was. But, it appears that he may be ready to step away from the social media star life and have some new career goals.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat