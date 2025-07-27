Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder often exchange pleasantries on Instagram. The Cowboys tight end is currently in Oxnard, California, for the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp, but that didn't stop him from hyping up his fiancée.On Saturday, Haley shared a carousel post from a wedding gown shopping trip. The 24-year-old posted photos of herself trying on dresses with the caption,“Fergy szn has begun💍.”Jake dropped a three-word comment on the post: “Oh my goodness.”Along with Jake, Haley’s twin sister Hanna Cavinder also commented on the post, celebrating her sister’s bridal moment.“Drafted as MOH…1st round.”“My royal wedding.”Jake Ferguson drops 3-word reaction on fiancée Haley Cavinder's wedding gown pics [IG/@haleycavinder]Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder got engaged in April this year at Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The former basketball player shared the news on Instagram in a collab post with the tight end.Also read: Haley Cavinder shows support as fiance Jake Ferguson signs $52 million extension with Dallas Cowboys: “No one more deserving” Haley Cavinder opens up about cosmetic surgery with twin sister HannaThe former college basketball players for the Miami Hurricanes and social media influencers, the Cavinder twins, recently had cosmetic surgery at the same time. Haley and Hanna first shared the news of their transformation through an Instagram reel on July 16. The procedures were performed by Texas-based plastic surgeon Dr. Jon Kurkjian.The Cavinder twins posted a recovery update on their official Instagram page on Wednesday, revealing they received 190cc Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix implants for a natural look they wanted.&quot;All the nurses there were so nice. They were literally so fun. They put Morgan Wallin when we were in surgery,&quot; Haley said.“It's a very low profile as well. They still sit high. Yeah, but we wanted a perky look, so we did lower profile just because I didn't, and Hannah didn't want it to be the whole show. I just wanted her to make my body look proportional, so it doesn't overdo it.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the video, Haley also stated that they wanted a perky, natural look, while Hanna shared that the procedure costs around $8,000 to $9,000.Also read: Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message on Jake Ferguson’s fiancée's first photo post surgery