  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jake Ferguson drops 3-word reaction on fiancée Haley Cavinder's wedding gown pics 

Jake Ferguson drops 3-word reaction on fiancée Haley Cavinder's wedding gown pics 

By Prasen
Published Jul 27, 2025 22:08 GMT
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Jake Ferguson drops 3-word reaction on fiancée Haley Cavinder's wedding gown pics - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder often exchange pleasantries on Instagram. The Cowboys tight end is currently in Oxnard, California, for the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp, but that didn't stop him from hyping up his fiancée.

Ad

On Saturday, Haley shared a carousel post from a wedding gown shopping trip. The 24-year-old posted photos of herself trying on dresses with the caption,

“Fergy szn has begun💍.”
Jake dropped a three-word comment on the post: “Oh my goodness.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Along with Jake, Haley’s twin sister Hanna Cavinder also commented on the post, celebrating her sister’s bridal moment.

“Drafted as MOH…1st round.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“My royal wedding.”
Jake Ferguson drops 3-word reaction on fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder&#039;s wedding gown pics [IG/@haleycavinder]
Jake Ferguson drops 3-word reaction on fiancée Haley Cavinder's wedding gown pics [IG/@haleycavinder]

Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder got engaged in April this year at Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The former basketball player shared the news on Instagram in a collab post with the tight end.

Ad

Also read: Haley Cavinder shows support as fiance Jake Ferguson signs $52 million extension with Dallas Cowboys: “No one more deserving”

Haley Cavinder opens up about cosmetic surgery with twin sister Hanna

The former college basketball players for the Miami Hurricanes and social media influencers, the Cavinder twins, recently had cosmetic surgery at the same time. Haley and Hanna first shared the news of their transformation through an Instagram reel on July 16. The procedures were performed by Texas-based plastic surgeon Dr. Jon Kurkjian.

Ad

The Cavinder twins posted a recovery update on their official Instagram page on Wednesday, revealing they received 190cc Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix implants for a natural look they wanted.

"All the nurses there were so nice. They were literally so fun. They put Morgan Wallin when we were in surgery," Haley said.
“It's a very low profile as well. They still sit high. Yeah, but we wanted a perky look, so we did lower profile just because I didn't, and Hannah didn't want it to be the whole show. I just wanted her to make my body look proportional, so it doesn't overdo it.”
Ad
Ad

In the video, Haley also stated that they wanted a perky, natural look, while Hanna shared that the procedure costs around $8,000 to $9,000.

Also read: Olivia Dunne drops 3-word message on Jake Ferguson’s fiancée's first photo post surgery

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications