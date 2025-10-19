  • home icon
  Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder twins in custom Louis Vuitton gameday outfit with 'future MIL' for Cowboys vs. Commanders clash

By Shanu Singh
Oct 19, 2025
The Dallas Cowboys' Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders is special for Jake Ferguson. His mother, Dawn Alvarez Thomas, will be in attendance with his fiancée, Haley Cavinder. They opted for similar-styled outfits to cheer for the Cowboys tight end.

Cavinder posted a picture with Thomas on her Instagram story on Sunday, twinning in a customized Louis Vuitton outfits. The former college basketball star wore a cropped leather jacket with a mini skirt, in a combination of dark yellow and brown.

Cavinder completed her look with brown boots, silver chains around her neck and bracelets. Meanwhile, Thomas wore a yellow denim jacket over a brown turtle neck sweater, paired with similar-color leather jeans and white sneakers.

"Twinning with my future MIL for the game," Cavinder wrote.

Cavinder also enjoyed a romantic evening with Ferguson on Saturday. She posted an Instagram story featuring a picture of them in a cozy pose, enjoying the sunset.

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder shared 2-word reaction to Olivia Culpo's latest brand collab

Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, announced her collaboration with Abercrombie & Fitch on Friday via Instagram. She partnered with the brand for a special campaign, and she shared details in her caption.

"Excited to team up with @abercrombie on a campaign celebrating the women who love the game! Women are nearly half of all NFL fans, and this campaign shows exactly why their voices matter," Culpo wrote.
Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, joined Culpo for the brand campaign and dropped her two-word reaction to her photoshoot pics.

"My queennnnn," Cavinder wrote.

Almost a week before enjoying a romantic sunset with Ferguson, Cavinder had a fun time with the tight end at Six Flags Over Texas. The influencer bragged about her fiancé's gaming skills, as he won her cute prizes.

