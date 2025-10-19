Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder twins in custom Louis Vuitton gameday outfit with 'future MIL' for Cowboys vs. Commanders clash

The Dallas Cowboys' Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders is special for Jake Ferguson. His mother, Dawn Alvarez Thomas, will be in attendance with his fiancée, Haley Cavinder. They opted for similar-styled outfits to cheer for the Cowboys tight end.Cavinder posted a picture with Thomas on her Instagram story on Sunday, twinning in a customized Louis Vuitton outfits. The former college basketball star wore a cropped leather jacket with a mini skirt, in a combination of dark yellow and brown.Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder twins with 'future MIL' for Cowboys vs Commanders (Image Credit: Cavinder/IG)Cavinder completed her look with brown boots, silver chains around her neck and bracelets. Meanwhile, Thomas wore a yellow denim jacket over a brown turtle neck sweater, paired with similar-color leather jeans and white sneakers.&quot;Twinning with my future MIL for the game,&quot; Cavinder wrote.Cavinder also enjoyed a romantic evening with Ferguson on Saturday. She posted an Instagram story featuring a picture of them in a cozy pose, enjoying the sunset.Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder shared 2-word reaction to Olivia Culpo's latest brand collabChristian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, announced her collaboration with Abercrombie &amp; Fitch on Friday via Instagram. She partnered with the brand for a special campaign, and she shared details in her caption.&quot;Excited to team up with @abercrombie on a campaign celebrating the women who love the game! Women are nearly half of all NFL fans, and this campaign shows exactly why their voices matter,&quot; Culpo wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, joined Culpo for the brand campaign and dropped her two-word reaction to her photoshoot pics.&quot;My queennnnn,&quot; Cavinder wrote.Almost a week before enjoying a romantic sunset with Ferguson, Cavinder had a fun time with the tight end at Six Flags Over Texas. The influencer bragged about her fiancé's gaming skills, as he won her cute prizes.