  (Photo) Jake Ferguson & fiancée Haley Cavinder share romantic moment hours before Cowboys vs. Commanders showdown

(Photo) Jake Ferguson & fiancée Haley Cavinder share romantic moment hours before Cowboys vs. Commanders showdown

By Shanu Singh
Modified Oct 19, 2025 19:01 GMT
Michael Rubin
Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party (image credit: getty)

Jake Ferguson enjoyed a romantic moment with his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, during the night before the Dallas Cowboys faced the Washington Commanders. She posted a candid picture with the tight end on her Instagram story on Saturday.

Ferguson held Cavinder with his arm around her waist, as the couple looked at each other. A beautiful sunset served as the background, which the Sports Illustrated model enjoyed with his company along with a cocktail.

Jake Ferguson & fiancée Haley Cavinder share romantic moment (Image Credit: Cavinder/IG)

Before visiting her fiancé at the training facility, Cavinder bonded with Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette, on Friday. The Cavinder Twins Instagram account posted a story featuring Nicolette enjoying coffee with Haley and her twin, Hanna.

The Dolphins quarterback's wife reshared it on her account, along with a three-word message about her new friendship with Cavinder.

"Sweetest new friend," Nicolette wrote.

Cavinder also recently reviewed Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo's, latest brand collaboration, and dropped her two-word reaction to it on Instagram.

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley revealed major concern among women in sports

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, announced her collaboration with the NFL's official fashion partner, Abercrombie & Fitch, on Friday. She broke the news via an Instagram post which also included the behind-the-scenes from her photoshoot with the brand.

The post also contained a brief message from the former college basketball star. Cavinder opened up about her excitement to partner with the company and brought forward a major concern among "women in sports," which often gets ignored.

"For me, being In My Own League means owning every part of who I am - athlete, businesswoman, and everything in between," Cavinder wrote.
"I speak from personal experience that women in sports don’t receive the attention we deserve. Excited to join @abercrombie in celebrating women who are rewriting the playbook."

Before partnering with Abercrombie & Fitch, Cavinder signed a deal with Wunder Armour for its special women's campaign.

bell-icon Manage notifications