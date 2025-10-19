(Photo) Jake Ferguson & fiancée Haley Cavinder share romantic moment hours before Cowboys vs. Commanders showdown

Jake Ferguson enjoyed a romantic moment with his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, during the night before the Dallas Cowboys faced the Washington Commanders. She posted a candid picture with the tight end on her Instagram story on Saturday.Ferguson held Cavinder with his arm around her waist, as the couple looked at each other. A beautiful sunset served as the background, which the Sports Illustrated model enjoyed with his company along with a cocktail.Jake Ferguson &amp; fiancée Haley Cavinder share romantic moment (Image Credit: Cavinder/IG)Before visiting her fiancé at the training facility, Cavinder bonded with Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette, on Friday. The Cavinder Twins Instagram account posted a story featuring Nicolette enjoying coffee with Haley and her twin, Hanna.The Dolphins quarterback's wife reshared it on her account, along with a three-word message about her new friendship with Cavinder.&quot;Sweetest new friend,&quot; Nicolette wrote.Cavinder also recently reviewed Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo's, latest brand collaboration, and dropped her two-word reaction to it on Instagram.Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley revealed major concern among women in sportsJake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, announced her collaboration with the NFL's official fashion partner, Abercrombie &amp; Fitch, on Friday. She broke the news via an Instagram post which also included the behind-the-scenes from her photoshoot with the brand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post also contained a brief message from the former college basketball star. Cavinder opened up about her excitement to partner with the company and brought forward a major concern among &quot;women in sports,&quot; which often gets ignored.&quot;For me, being In My Own League means owning every part of who I am - athlete, businesswoman, and everything in between,&quot; Cavinder wrote.&quot;I speak from personal experience that women in sports don’t receive the attention we deserve. Excited to join @abercrombie in celebrating women who are rewriting the playbook.&quot;Before partnering with Abercrombie &amp; Fitch, Cavinder signed a deal with Wunder Armour for its special women's campaign.