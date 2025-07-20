Jalen Hurts and wife, Bry Burrows, make rare public appearance at Eagles Super Bowl ring ceremony 1 month after second wedding ceremony [PHOTOS]

The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX ring ceremony took place on Friday, and Jalen Hurts and his wife, Bry Burrows, twinned in all-white attire. The event was held at The Battery in Philadelphia, five months after the Eagles’ 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.Bry wore a halter neck, figure-hugging ankle-length dress with kitten heels. On the other hand, Jalen wore a tailored suit with a turtle neck top.The newlywed couple arrived hand in hand at the Eagles' Super Bowl ring ceremony. People Magazine was one of the first publications to post their glimpses from the event on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTheir joint appearance comes after their second wedding ceremony. It was held from June 12–15, 2025, at the Four Seasons Napa Valley, which they rented out entirely.Bry wore a strapless A-line gown with a white bouquet, and Jalen Hurts rocked a white tuxedo jacket.Music legend Stevie Wonder was in attendance. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJalen Hurts and Bry Burrows made their Met Gala debut on May 5, 2025.Hurts wore a black velvet double-breasted Burberry suit with floral embroidery, a black beret, and jewelry from Tiffany &amp; Co. and Breitling. Meanwhile, Bry wore a burgundy gown with intricate beading and a fringe skirt. The craftsmanship on her gown reportedly took 168 hours to complete. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJalen and Bry's first marriage ceremony happened in spring 2025, confirmed subtly by Hurts in his Men’s Health cover story.The couple got engaged in September 2024, with Hurts proposing on a Malibu beach surrounded by candles, roses and a violinist serenade.Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows met in 2016 at the University of Alabama, where Hurts played quarterback and Bry was a standout student and MBA candidate.Both kept their relationship low-key until Bry joined Hurts on the field after the 2023 NFC Championship win, marking her first public appearance with him.Jalen Hurts and other Eagles players' championship rings is full of special detailsThe Eagles' championship ring was designed by Jason of Beverly Hills.It has two Lombardi Trophies behind the Eagles logo and 145 diamonds on the front, one for each point the team scored in the playoffs, which set an NFL record.Pressing a button opens up hidden wings that reveal the Brazilian flag inside, honoring the season’s opening game in São Paulo.The ring also shows the player’s name, number, and an image of their home stadium.The 40 diamonds in the &quot;WORLD CHAMPIONS&quot; text represent the 40 points scored in the Super Bowl. The wings have 0.9 carats of diamonds for 6 sacks and 3 turnovers made by the defense. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe button has five diamonds for the five players who scored in the big game.18 green stones stand for the team’s 18 total wins, and 10 diamonds in the Super Bowl logo mark their 10-game win streak.