Jimmy Garoppolo and Zion Williamson might play different sports, but Kiara Mia's reported date with the former seems to say that the two players might not be too dissimilar.

In recent days, Zion Williamson has been hammered on social media by adult star Moriah Mills. She has alleged that he had relations with her and was particularly vocal about it after the Pelicans star reported being an expectant father with his girlfriend Ahkeema. This has brought about a torrent of social media criticism from those who believe in Mills' allegations.

On a separate occasion, Jimmy Garoppolo was spotted with adult performer Kiara Mia. However, the reaction to the NFL star going out with an adult film star has not been nearly as vociferous as it has been against the NBA star.

Some have surmised that there might be a racial component to it. One particular commenter raised the query, saying:

"So when Jimmy Gorappolo does it, it’s fine but when Zion does it he’s ghetto?"

Commentator Jason Whitlock, though, was clear, in his personal opinion, that this was whataboutery with used racial undertones. He replied,

""What about Jimmy G-string?" The racial what about never ends."

Are Jimmy Garoppolo's reported liaison with Kiara Mia similar to Zion Williamson's alleged tryst with Moriah Mills?

There is a natural inclination to lump the two cases of Jimmy Garoppolo and Zion Williamson together on the basis that both Kiara Mia and Zion Williamson are adult performers. The similarities, however, pretty much end there.

The allegations against the NBA player are more damaging. Because his girlfriend, Ahkeema, is expecting a child with him, any dalliance outside that relationship will be viewed extremely negatively. If that were a porn star like Mills, then the scrutiny is even higher.

At this point, it is important to note that Ahkeema has not taken the allegations seriously herself. She said:

“Happy hoes ain’t hating and hating hoes ain’t happy.”

It was widely construed as an indication that she chooses to believe her partner and his claims of fidelity over what Mills is insinuating.

The case for Jimmy Garoppolo is different. He is not in any committed relationship that we know of right now, nor is he expecting a child. If he has reportedly gone on a date with an adult actress, they have done so as consenting adults. Hence, there is no impropriety or infidelity that jumps out prima-facie.

