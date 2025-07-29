Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady shared a photo dump from his European summer vacation on Instagram Monday. The post featured moments from his time abroad, including views of luxury yachts, beach vibes and scenic stops around Italy. One of the trip's highlights was the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Brady called his European getaway filled with unforgettable memories, from magical weddings and stunning sunsets to singing in the streets, dancing under the stars and joyful moments with loved ones.

“And I’m grateful for every second. ❤️❤️❤️.” QB wrote in the caption.

Lauren Sánchez wrote a three-word comment on Brady's post: “So much fun! 🙌.”

Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sánchez drops 3-word message on Tom Brady's "grateful" Euro Summer 2025 vacation [IG/@tombrady]

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61, and Lauren Sanchez, 55, tied the knot on Friday, June 27, in a lavish celebration on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy. Brady was one of the high-profile guests seen enjoying the festivities.

Rob Gronkowski jokes about Tom Brady’s shirtless yacht pics

In a video posted Monday on "The Dan Patrick Show", Rob Gronkowski joked about his close friend and former teammate Tom Brady. The four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end laughed about how Brady is always spotted shirtless on yachts.

“No, I would have never thought that," Gronkowski said (Timestamp:0:06). "He was always a little bit nervous to even take his shirt off in the locker room. He had more of a dad bod when he was playing, but, like, I feel like he got, like, trimmed up a little bit. He kind of has a six-pack. All that baby fat and plain fat that he had is totally off him, and he's looking good.

“I think he changed up his workout resume, too. And he's lifting more weights now, so he looks better. So he can show it off, man. He's looking good right now for 60 years 60-year-old.”

When the host mentioned that Brady seems to be on a yacht every week, Gronkowski agreed and said Brady deserves it after spending over 25 years in the NFL.

