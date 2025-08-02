"Jerry Jones called me" - Shannon Sharpe's brother, Sterling reveals Cowboys tried to sign him after neck injury ended ex-Packers WR's career in 1994

Sterling Sharpe was one of the best wide receivers of the late 80s and early 90s. The Green Bay Packers icon led the league in receptions three times, receiving touchdowns twice, and receiving yards once in a distinguished professional football career. However, his playing career was ended by a neck injury in 1994.While speaking to his brother, Shannon Sharpe on Friday's &quot;Club Shay Shay,&quot; Sterling Sharpe revealed that Jerry Jones attempted to sign him to the Dallas Cowboys.When asked about whether he ever thought about unretiring, Sterling Sharpe said:&quot;No. I can I think I can say this now. It's been enough time. Jerry Jones called me at ESPN and asked me, Sterling, could you play? And I said, yeah, but Jerry, I'm not going to play football anymore.&quot;When I was doing TV in 1995, asked me if I could play. Right. But no, I never considered coming back because that that I'm what am I coming back for? Because I did what I wanted to.&quot;Sharpe explained his reasoning:&quot;That would be moving the goalpost on God because I asked him to let me play. And if I come back to play, I'm moving the goalpost, which is unfair. And I didn't want to do that.&quot;Sharpe was one of the most talented wide receivers of his era, and the thought of him catching passes from Troy Aikman with the Cowboys is rather tantalizing. The Cowboys already had a stacked offense featuring Aikman, wide receiver Michael Irvin, and running back Emmitt Smith.However, Sterling Sharpe opted to stay away from the game rather than risk further injury upon making a return. Furthermore, it's important to note that defenses were allowed to be way more aggressive in the 90s when compared to the modern era.Shannon and Sterling Sharpe make history with Hall of Fame inductionShannon and Sterling Sharpe are two of the most talented tight ends and wide receivers of all time. The brothers have now made history as the first pair of brothers to be a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Shannon Sharpe was inducted in 2011, while his older brother, Sterling, finally got his gold jacket in 2025.Sterling Sharpe had a truly dominant seven-year professional football career with the Green Bay Packers. He recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in all but two seasons and was a perennial Pro Bowler.Shannon Sharpe had a longer career, and he retired as one of the greatest tight ends of all time. The charismatic TE won three Super Bowl rings (two with the Denver Broncos and one with the Baltimore Ravens), earned four first-team All-Pro nods, a second-team All-Pro selection and eight Pro Bowl nods.