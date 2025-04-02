Jerry Jones makes feelings known on Cowboys' draft plans with No. 12 overall pick amid Ashton Jeanty rumors

The Dallas Cowboys are holding the 12th pick in the 2025 NFL draft and there are rumors about what the team can do. The team has been linked to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty for a while and people are expecting that to be the move.

While speaking at the NFL Annual Meeting, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has set the record straight that he is open to selecting any player at the top of the draft, regardless of what position they play or a team needs.

"I don't think so at all, to stay away from a position because there can be exceptions. There can be exceptions at any position. We had no plans to draft a tweener between a linebacker and a pass rusher when Micah Parsons got there. Matter of fact, we had several prospects at corner."

He did not stop at using Micah Parsons as an example as he turned to the offensive side of the football and explained how this also helped the team draft wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

"And the same thing with CeeDee Lamb. There was no way. Frankly, we were a little light in our evaluation of CeeDee just because we though if he were there we probably wouldn't go there. Circumstances put us there. That's not serendipity. That's just what the draft is."

Jones closed out his sentiment by explaining how you need to be able to keep all available options open when it comes to drafting a player.

"When you are sitting there and you get an opportunity, if you're doing your job, you thought about all opportunities, you looked around the corners on your roster now and years to come. So all of those things pretty much make it wide open (by) position, to draft a player."

It will be interesting to see what Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys do with the 12th pick when they are officially on the clock.

Dallas Cowboys close to re-signing star to massive deal

There were a bunch of reports on Tuesday suggesting that the Dallas Cowboys are closing on a deal with Micah Parsons. However, it seems that it was a bit of a different strategy as Pasons' agent David Muligheta, has not been talking with the Cowboys since the NFL Combine, according to Clarence Hill of All City DLLS.

The deal is expected to be the highest non-quarterback deal in NFL history, meaning it is likely to surpass Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's four-year, $161 million contract or $40.25 million average annual value.

