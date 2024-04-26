Jerry Jones shuts down talk of Cowboys being forced into CeeDee Lamb extension after A.J. Brown's $96,000,000 deal

Jerry Jones has spent the offseason dodging questions about CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott's lingering contract extensions. While he has made it clear he wants to ensure there is enough money to re-sign multiple players, the longer he waits, the more it will cost him.

The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles may have gotten even more hostile on Thursday evening. The Eagles signed wide receiver A.J. Brown to a three-year extension worth $96 million. The Detroit Lions also signed their top receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, to a lucrative four-year extension worth $120 million.

The Athletic's Jon Machota reported that on Thursday night, Jones was asked about the impact of those contracts on his team's negotiations with Lamb. He said that he hadn't had time to think about it. Then he said that he wouldn't be talking about the contracts. Jerry Jones stated:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Bottom line is I haven’t had time to think about it, but that’s exactly what I was talking about. Especially with those receivers now, nobody was moving too fast to get involved. Now, I just don’t care to or even will express any thoughts about the contract or the impact of (those) contracts.”

Expand Tweet

Jones should consider a contract extension for CeeDee Lamb a priority as the wide receiver didn't report to offseason workouts recently, essentially 'holding out' until he gets his payday.

Michael Irvin shared insight from recent interview with Jerry Jones

Shortly after the Dallas Cowboys were shockingly defeated by the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round, Jerry Jones had a message for the fan base. He said that his team would be 'all in' this offseason in regards to free agency and signing their key players to long-term deals.

Former Dallas Cowboys star receiver, Michael Irvin recently sat down with Jones to try and get an idea of his thought process this offseason. On Thursday morning, Irvin shared some details about their recent conversation on "Undisputed."

Irvin said he specifically asked Jerry Jones about the 'all in' comment and he referred to his top players. Irvin's details of the conversation:

"So I asked him about being 'all in' and Jerry's like, 'All in first, our priority is the three guys, our main three guys, keeping all three of those guys on the same team, which is going to be difficult because all three of them deserve to be top paid.'"

Expand Tweet

Jones didn't give Irvin a timeline as to when he wants to get the contract extensions completed, however, recent signings should prove to Jones and the Cowboys that the longer they wait, the more it will cost.