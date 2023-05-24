In a recent interview on Sportskeeda's "Ballfather podcast," renowned NFL reporter Jim Trotter shared his insights on the impact of fantasy football on the NFL. He compared it to the influence of fantasy sports on other major leagues such as the MLB and NBA.

Trotter shed light on the unique dynamics that fantasy football brings to the table and how it affects the viewing experience for fans. Trotter emphasized that one significant factor contributing to the popularity of fantasy football is the gambling element associated with it.

Unlike baseball, which consists of a staggering 182 games, or basketball with 82 games, the NFL offers a relatively small schedule. This condensed format intensifies the significance of each contest, captivating fans who seek weekly excitement and entertainment. Trotter observed:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's not like baseball, where you got 182 games, and you can check out for a week or two here or there and it really doesn't matter. You can come back in and pick it right up or even the NBA with 82 games."

The NFL's inherent structure, combined with the fantasy football phenomenon, creates an unparalleled level of engagement for fans. Trotter, who was once an avid fantasy football player himself, acknowledged the addictive nature of the game and how it can distort one's viewing experience. He admitted:

"With the NFL, every game matters. And with fantasy football, you know, I had to get out of it. I was playing for a while. And it does, in some ways, distort the way you watch the game when you get so invested in it."

The veteran reporter disclosed that he had to step away from playing fantasy football to refocus on his responsibilities as a reporter. However, he recognized the allure it holds for millions of fans who are drawn to the thrill of managing their fantasy teams and tracking their players' performances on game days:

"It's addicting. And so I think that even when your team is bad, people are still going to watch because they want to see how their players do on their fantasy team."

As Trotter highlighted, fantasy football's impact on the NFL cannot be underestimated. It has transformed the way fans interact with the game, fostering a deeper level of engagement and attachment.

Key rookies to target for your fantasy football draft in the 2023 NFL season

The intertwining of real-life football and virtual team management has created a dynamic and captivating experience that continues to shape the landscape of professional football.

With fantasy managers already working on their mock drafts for the upcoming season, we take a look at some must-pick rookies for your roster.

Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons picked Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Regarded by many as the best running back in this year's draft class, Robinson is a plug-in-and-play option for the Falcons' offense.

Bijan Robinson poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Atlanta Falcons

A more than capable pass-catcher, Robinson will add a whole new dimension to head coach Arthur Smith's offense.

Michael Mayer (Las Vegas Raiders)

Mayer was widely considered the best all-around tight end in this year's draft class. Now a Raider, Mayer has the opportunity to explode in his rookie campaign.

With the franchise having traded TE Darren Waller to the New York Giants, Mayer will be called upon to fit the void left by the veteran star.

Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts)

While Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud were the first two QBs off the board, it was Anthony Richardson's move to the Indianapolis Colts that piqued the interest of fantasy fans.

Anthony Richardson at the NFL Combine

A dual-threat QB with arguably the highest ceiling among his peers, Richardson could end up being a bargain if he comes good on the early hype surrounding him.

Poll : 0 votes