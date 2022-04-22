Jimmy Garoppolo has a smart answer for Deebo Samuel's trade request 

Deebo Samuel requesting a trade from the San Fransisco 49ers was a stunning development. The San Fransisco 49ers star is coming off a career season of 14 touchdowns and over 1,700 scrimmage yards. Kyle Shanahan deployed the wide receiver as a running back and receiver hybrid.

However, Deebo Samuel's demands for a new contract and unwillingness to continue playing the hybrid position outweighed his loyalty to the team that drafted him.

SportsRadio 610 @SportsRadio610 Report: High use as running back partly why Deebo Samuel wants trade audacy.com/sportsradio610… Report: High use as running back partly why Deebo Samuel wants trade audacy.com/sportsradio610…

Another 49ers player entangled in trade rumors this offseason is Jimmy Garoppolo. Appearing on Mad Dog Sports Radio with Adam Schein, Garoppolo praised Deebo Samuel. He had nothing but good things to say about the 26-year-old wide receiver as he told Schein:

"I don't know exactly what's going on behind the scenes, what the reasons are for everything, but what they would be getting in Deebo is one of the best players that I've ever played with. One of the best football players, one of the best guys I've ever played with. And I've been with Deebo since he was a rookie, so I've seen him evolve and grow. The way that he sets the tone for us, in practice, in games, in meetings, whatever, he puts his heart into it, and you've got to appreciate a guy like that, just a teammate that's willing to put it all on the line for you."

Garoppolo then spoke on Samuel's future. He continued saying nothing but positive things, including that Samuel deserves the money he's seeking. Garoppolo said:

"However this whole thing works out for him, he deserves his money, he's going to get it, one way or the other, I just wish the best for him. He's all-time, and I just appreciate him as a friend."

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/jimmy-gar… Jimmy Garoppolo on 2021 season: "It was a strange year. I don't know if I'd wish that on anybody." Jimmy Garoppolo on 2021 season: "It was a strange year. I don't know if I'd wish that on anybody."nfl.com/news/jimmy-gar… https://t.co/MTX1G8x3qA

By all accounts, Garoppolo is as good a fellow in the locker room as there is in the NFL. Sticking up for his teammate of three years isn't surprising, given the quarterback's personality.

Which NFL teams are interested in Deebo Samuel?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Samuel will have no shortage of suitors in his trade market. The wide receiver is only 26 and has only been in the league for three seasons. His legs are fresh compared to the wide receivers traded this offseason.

Ian Rapoport named four teams to watch out for the most in the Samuel sweepstakes. Rapoport cited the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions as the teams most interested.

Samuel will be an instant impact player wherever he plays in 2022. However, the 49ers will be put in a tough bind trying to replace his production in what will likely be Trey Lance's first season as the starting quarterback.

