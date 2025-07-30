JJ McCarthy's pregnant fiancée Katya steals the spotlight during Vikings training camp

As the Minnesota Vikings launched into training camp this week, most eyes turned to quarterback JJ McCarthy and his highly anticipated on-field return.Off the field, however, it was McCarthy’s fiancée, Katya Kuropas, who stole the spotlight. On Wednesday, Katya shared a story on Instagram capturing a candid moment between her and McCarthy at the practice grounds.A soft kiss on the head, her visible baby bump, and a caption that read: “year 2.”Earlier this summer, she shared glimpses of her baby shower and their pregnancy announcement. In an earlier post, a quiet video of her baby bump was captioned simply: “half of me + half of you.” JJ McCarthy replied in the comments: “The best mama in the world.”While McCarthy ramps up for his first full NFL season after missing all of the 2024 regular season due to a preseason MCL tear, the couple quietly prepares for a far more personal debut: parenthood.Their son is due in September, somewhat aligning McCarthy's on-field return and welcoming a new life at the same time.JJ McCarthy faces pressure to justify Vikings' investmentSyndication: USA TODAY - Source: ImagnThe Vikings’ quarterback situation remains fluid. After a breakout season from Sam Darnold in McCarthy’s absence, Minnesota had options. But with Darnold now in Seattle and no veteran fallback in sight, JJ McCarthy’s shot is here.Analysts have suggested McCarthy’s 2025 season should be viewed as his real rookie campaign. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski explained JJ McCarthy's situation in his July 30 analysis:&quot;Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy can't improve upon his rookie season when he didn't even play thanks to an MCL tear he experienced during preseason. He has yet to establish a baseline.&quot;Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has spoken in the past about the QB’s cerebral preparation throughout his injury rehab year, praising McCarthy’s engagement even while sidelined.&quot;The one thing I learned about him in those meetings is he had great questions, and that validated that he was receiving and getting something out of that time,&quot; O'Connell said during training camp.The Vikings open their 2025 season against Chicago on Sept. 8.