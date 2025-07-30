  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • JJ McCarthy's pregnant fiancée Katya steals the spotlight during Vikings training camp

JJ McCarthy's pregnant fiancée Katya steals the spotlight during Vikings training camp

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 30, 2025 20:11 GMT
JJ McCarthy
JJ McCarthy's fiancée Katya Kuropas

As the Minnesota Vikings launched into training camp this week, most eyes turned to quarterback JJ McCarthy and his highly anticipated on-field return.

Ad

Off the field, however, it was McCarthy’s fiancée, Katya Kuropas, who stole the spotlight. On Wednesday, Katya shared a story on Instagram capturing a candid moment between her and McCarthy at the practice grounds.

A soft kiss on the head, her visible baby bump, and a caption that read: “year 2.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Earlier this summer, she shared glimpses of her baby shower and their pregnancy announcement. In an earlier post, a quiet video of her baby bump was captioned simply: “half of me + half of you.” JJ McCarthy replied in the comments: “The best mama in the world.”

While McCarthy ramps up for his first full NFL season after missing all of the 2024 regular season due to a preseason MCL tear, the couple quietly prepares for a far more personal debut: parenthood.

Ad

Their son is due in September, somewhat aligning McCarthy's on-field return and welcoming a new life at the same time.

JJ McCarthy faces pressure to justify Vikings' investment

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

The Vikings’ quarterback situation remains fluid. After a breakout season from Sam Darnold in McCarthy’s absence, Minnesota had options. But with Darnold now in Seattle and no veteran fallback in sight, JJ McCarthy’s shot is here.

Ad

Analysts have suggested McCarthy’s 2025 season should be viewed as his real rookie campaign. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski explained JJ McCarthy's situation in his July 30 analysis:

"Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy can't improve upon his rookie season when he didn't even play thanks to an MCL tear he experienced during preseason. He has yet to establish a baseline."

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell has spoken in the past about the QB’s cerebral preparation throughout his injury rehab year, praising McCarthy’s engagement even while sidelined.

Ad
"The one thing I learned about him in those meetings is he had great questions, and that validated that he was receiving and getting something out of that time," O'Connell said during training camp.

The Vikings open their 2025 season against Chicago on Sept. 8.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications