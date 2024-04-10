JJ Watt and wife Kealia set to play for Burnley in $1,000,000 soccer tournament

Former NFL defensive end JJ Watt and his wife, professional soccer player Kealia Watt, are headed to the pitch. Watt discussed his and his wife's participation in the forthcoming "TST 7v7" soccer event during his appearance on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show."

The Burnley soccer club recently announced that they will have a women's team and a men's team in the tournament, both of which will try to win the $1 million grand prize.

The annual soccer tournament will take place in North Carolina beginning on June 5, 2024 and will have 56 teams playing for the championship. One men's team and one women's team will be crowned champions.

JJ Watt will be the captain of the Burnley men's team. Kealia Watt will be the captain of the Burnley women's team.

JJ Watt is not confident in soccer talent ahead of the tournament

The TST 7v7 will include 48 men's teams and eight women's teams playing a seven-on-seven soccer match.

Pat McAfee asked JJ Watt if he would be playing and he said that he and his wife Kealia are going to start training today. He said Kealia recruited some of her previous teammates, and he believes they have an excellent chance of winning the entire tournament.

However, while he is confident in Kealia Watt's soccer talent, he is not so confident when it comes to his own. As of right now, he is leaning towards just being a captain and coach and perhaps dabbling as a player if he can keep up with the rest of his team.

"I am coaching slash, possibly playing on the men's team not quite as confident in my own game but, we do have a bunch of Burnley legends and captains playing," Watt said. "So, it's going to be a lot of fun and I'm really looking forward to it."

The former defensive end said that his men's team will consist of former Burnley FC players.

In May 2023, Kealia and JJ Watt announced that they had become minority owners of Burnley FC. The soccer club is located in Lancashire, England and participates in the Premier League.