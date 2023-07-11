Joe Burrow gave his take on the ongoing trash talk with Patrick Mahomes, Ja’Marr Chase, and Travis Kelce.

The number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft said in an interview with Complex Magazine’s Kameron Hay:

“The best thing about that is it’s all settled on the field. So, we’ll see them in December.”

LINK TO JOE BURROW'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH COMPLEX: Joe Burrow's response to the Chiefs trash talk is simple: "We'll see them in December."LINK TO JOE BURROW'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH COMPLEX: cmplx.co/44H7iO5 Joe Burrow's response to the Chiefs trash talk is simple: "We'll see them in December." 😳 LINK TO JOE BURROW'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH COMPLEX: cmplx.co/44H7iO5 https://t.co/ZJPcIggtJn

The budding rivalry will develop another chapter as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals meet in Week 17 of the 2023 regular season.

A game late in the schedule could significantly affect the playoff seedings. The Bengals might have an edge because they have defeated Mahomes and the Chiefs in two regular season games since Joe Burrow became their quarterback.

The Bengals and the Chiefs have contested the last two AFC Championship Games, both held at Arrowhead Stadium. Cincinnati shocked Kansas City with a second-half rally to win the 2021 edition and get a ticket to Super Bowl LVI.

A year later, the Chiefs got their revenge against the Bengals and eventually won Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles. That victory earned Patrick Mahomes his second Super Bowl title and second Super Bowl MVP award.

Meanwhile, Joe Burrow and the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the big game. Though the Bengals have a 3-1 record over the Chiefs since 2021, Kansas City has two Vince Lombardi Trophies in four seasons.

Joe Burrow unknowingly started the Bengals-Chiefs trash talk

The former LSU standout gave props to Mahomes in an interview last month.

Joe Burrow said:

"I don't think there's any argument right now. It's Patrick [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he's had. He's the one to knock off."

However, Ja’Marr Chase gave a different perspective when asked who the NFL’s best player is.

The 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year shared:

"Joe Burrow. Everybody knows that. That's easy. MVP."

But when a reporter revealed that Burrow mentioned Mahomes as an answer to a similar question, Chase responded:

“Pat who?”

Mahomes tweeted a photo from the Chiefs’ ring ceremony for their latest championship. He flexed his two Super Bowl rings with the caption:

“That’s who”

Travis Kelce also chimed in during an episode of his New Heights podcast.

“I thought it was a little bold you know. Guy is a two-time league MVP, and two-time Super Bowl MVP, to say ‘Pat who’... Shout out to Pat for holding it down, I mean who doesn't love a good locker room banter you know. Everybody putting little trash talk, throwing a little bulletin board material up there.”

Kelce added:

“Shoutout to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB. But don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you want to talk your sh*t, talk your sh*t, pimp. Just better back it up.”

Chase replied via an Instagram story with the caption:

“On mami call me the villain”

Ja'Marr Chase responds to Travis Kelce in their ongoing verbal beef. (Image credit: Ja'Marr Chase on Instagram)

The verbal war fuels their highly-anticipated regular season match-up at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31, 2023. While the Chiefs will have home-field advantage, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have defeated them there in 2021.

